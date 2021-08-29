Hurricane Ida: Live Webcams & Streams for Watching Landfall

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana sometime Sunday afternoon or evening. Of course, with hurricanes, forecasts can change so it’s a good idea to watch the storm on radar for the latest updates. Here’s a look at live streams and webcams that will show the storm as it makes landfall. Please note that because of unexpected technical glitches due to the weather, any stream might go down without warning.

Where to See Livestreams and Webcams from Areas in the Storm’s Path

On Twitch, HurriCams is providing live traffic cams of coastal and inland camera coverage that rotates between different regions in the area, including Lake Charles regions and more. The embed is below, but you can also see the page here if the embed isn’t working. The stream below may also periodically show a purple screen with a countdown in the bottom right corner until it resumes.

HurriCams notes that it does not accept tips or donations, and the best way to support the channel if you appreciate their coverage is by subscribing. If you want to donate cash, they note: “the only recipient(s) I can recommend would be one of the many charitable efforts and organizations that help affected countries and areas in the aftermath of one of the storms that this channel has covered. They will need it much more than I.”

On Reddit, user u/bphilly_cheesesteak created a website that has multiple tabs displaying live traffic cameras from New Orleans to Lake Charles. The website is here. It includes tabs with traffic cams for Lake Charles, Lafayette I-10, Baton Rouge, Laplace/Covington, Kenner/Metairie, New Orleans, and more. There’s also a tab to display a live radar and a tab to see energy outages. Whenever you click on a tab, it takes a moment for the live cam to load and each image temporarily will read “image unavailable” until the stream loads.

Jeff Piotrowski used to stream on Periscope. With Periscope gone, you can now follow his live streams on his YouTube channel here, called TwisterChasers.

In addition, HurricaneTrack is also offering live stream coverage on YouTube here and embedded below. The channel periodically switches to a new stream, so if the stream below is down, check the YouTube channel here. The stream switches between different camera views.





#Ida – Live Field Landfall Coverage (Part 2) August 29

The description for the stream above reads: “Follow along with Mark Sudduth live from the Gulf coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, Mark is joined by Brent Lynn and Matt, another supporter to set up remote weather and camera equipment along Mississippi and Louisiana. Full access to the remote camera streams are only for Patreons, however Mark will post and show images from them here… Streams typically last up to 12 hours, if that time limit is reached, another live stream may be started to replace it…”

Texas Storm Chasers is also providing live coverage of Hurricane Ida on YouTube.





LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ida

If their live stream stops, you can check their YouTube channel here for a new one. Texas Storm Chasers has crews on the ground who will be live streaming the storm off and on throughout the day and evening, so you can also check their channel for new live streams from the crew.

Live Radar Streams & News Coverage to Track the Storm

Windy.com provides a live radar of Ida’s location. You can move the map ahead in time to see the storm’s projected location, and you can press the + or – button the right to zoom in or out.

You can also see live radar coverage of Ida via NBC News’ YouTube channel below.





LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ida | NBC News

KHOU 11 is also providing live coverage of Ida.





Hurricane Ida forecast track, spaghetti models and satellite

