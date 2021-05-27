iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch many shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Preview

Hosted by Usher, who is also performing, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live to honor the best in music from this past year.

“I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Usher in a statement. “This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!”

The event will also feature performances from Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd, with appearances by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The Weeknd leads all nominees with eight, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven apiece, and Harry Styles with six.

The nominations are as follows:

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless

Country Song of the Year:

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year:

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

“WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Additionally, legendary artist Elton John will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award, presented to him by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X tha tincludes a special tribute performance of John’s biggest hits.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

