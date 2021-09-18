Iowa vs Kent State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will host the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Kent State online:

Iowa vs Kent State Preview

The Hawkeyes have ridden a playmaking defense to a 2-0 record despite a pair of matchups with ranked foes.

The unit came up with 3 interceptions in Iowa’s 34-6 home demolition of the then-No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers back on Sept. 4, then repeated the feat in their 27-17 road victory over the then-No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones, adding a forced-fumble recovery in the process.

“There’s no secret formula. We play defense the way we play it,” Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said after besting their in-state rivals, according to 247 Sports. “It was a tough game, they’re a tough team. To me, turnovers are usually the result of someone being where they’re supposed to be, but then sometimes you make an extra effort.”

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins reeled in a pair of picks last week, the fourth and fifth of his career.

“Every day, we come into practice setting the standard for four turnovers a day, and that’s what we strive to do,” he said, per 247 Sports. “It’s not luck. It’s the work we put in during the week.”

Though the Hawkeyes putt up 27 points, they struggled to move the ball, amassing just 106 yards through the air and 67 on the ground. But, for the second time, they managed not to turn the ball over.

For the season, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has completed 24 of 48 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m really kind of pleased actually with the way the guys have held up,” Ferentz said Tuesday of Iowa’s offense, per 247 Sports. “We knew Saturday would be a tough contest because of the people we were playing against, the whole picture of it. I thought they did a lot of good things.

“What I would be concerned about is if we don’t see continual growth. That’s kind of what we’re banking on here as we move forward.”

The Golden Flashes pummeled the VMI Keydets 60-10 last week to improve to 1-1 on the year.

Quarterback Dustin Crum completed 12 of 17 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown, adding 70 yards and another score with his legs. Kent State rushed for 494 yards, the most ground yards the program’s accrued since 1954.

A week earlier, in their 41-10 defeat to the then-No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies, the Golden Flashes rushed for 226 yards.

“We’ve obviously got a veteran offensive line,” Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said, according to The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, IA. “We’ve got a group of running backs that we feel very highly about, tight ends that we felt going in that could be advantageous for us in the trenches and the line of scrimmage. When you can win in the trenches, you can dictate the tempo and the flow of the game.”