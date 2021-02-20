PHOTOS: Jefferson Gun Outlet Mass Shooting Scene in Metairie, Louisiana

Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, was the scene of a mass shooting. You can see photos and videos from the scene throughout this article.

According to the Associated Press, the sheriff has now reported that three people are dead in the mass shooting.

According to WDSU-TV, sources in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say the shooting broke out after an argument. Authorities have not yet released the number of deaths or injured; however, numerous reports say multiple people were shot.

Photos from the scene at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana where it is reported that multiple people are dead after a argument that led to a shooting. pic.twitter.com/5VvXLJVHwb — Did You See News (@DidYouSeeNews) February 20, 2021

The gun outlet is located in the 6900 block of Airline Drive. The website of the Jefferson Gun Outlet says, “Jefferson Gun Outlet is the premier firearms outlet for the Greater New Orleans Area. We specialize in most brands of Firearms, Reloading Supplies, Safety Equipment, Holsters, Accessories and much much more! Come visit our store at 6719 Airline Dr. in Metairie, LA for all your Firearms needs!”

The website says the gun outlet also has an indoor shooting range. The shooting unfolded on February 20, 2021.

JPSO says multiple people dead at Jefferson Gun Outlet on Airline Drive in Metairie. More on https://t.co/0WN4lPm4EF pic.twitter.com/slvoKSraU3 — mschaeferfox8 (@mschaeferfox8) February 20, 2021

The Argument in the Gun Store Sparked Over a Man’s Loaded, Unholstered Gun, Reports Say

Here at the scene of where JPSO says multiple shootings just took place here at the Jefferson Gun Outlet. At least one dead. We are working to find out details on the situation. Watch @wdsu at 5P. pic.twitter.com/jkLpj55pee — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021

WDSU-TV reporter Shay O’Connor wrote on Twitter that at least one person was dead, but that number later grew to three. The television station also provided the most detailed early account of what happened inside the store, citing law enforcement sources. O’Connor later wrote, “JPSO saying multiple people were shot… at least are 3 dead at this point.”

JPSO saying multiple people were shot… at least are 3 dead at this point.

Officials will soon hold a press conference here outside of the outlet.

Stay with @wdsu for the latest on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/4BN2BKTs5C — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021

According to WDSU, an argument broke out between a man who walked into the store with an unholstered loaded gun and a clerk who said he could not have it until he was inside the shooting range.

At least two customers “engaged the man,” and shots broke out.

Multiple dead following shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie LATEST: https://t.co/vY9Ffqw7qT pic.twitter.com/r7tND4WwdY — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) February 20, 2021

According to the television station, the man, two customers, and innocent bystanders were all shot. It’s not yet clear exactly how many people were shot or what their conditions are at this time. KIRO-7 reported that authorities initially described multiple deaths.

The ATF Responded to the Scene

There’s a spent brass bullet casing next to this orange triangle, about 40 yards away from the front entrance of Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, a gun store and indoor shooting range. pic.twitter.com/6kPVjj11TH — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) February 20, 2021

According to NOLA.com, two shields were set up in the parking lot by authorities so the public didn’t see the bodies.

Heavy presence with @JeffParishSO at Jefferson Gun Outlet. Sheriff office confirms multiple shot multiple dead. Awaiting details. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/iDxpBWG9t0 — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) February 20, 2021

The ATF’s New Orleans office confirmed that it’s on the scene, writing, “@ATFNewOrleans has Special Agents on the scene of a shooting at a store in Metairie, LA. Agents are assisting and working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

The names of the suspect and victims are not yet clear.

The gun outlet’s top post was a meme of a gun with a line drawn through it. “I saw this sign on a local business. Thank God I don’t carry a beretta,” it read. Another recent graphic read: “Gun control. Buying one when you want them all.”

The Facebook page explains, “Jefferson Gun Outlet is a full-service retail firearms store specializing in a large selection of self-defense pistols, shotguns, and rifles. We have a variety of reloading supplies, holsters, and accessories to satisfy the most discriminating shopping list. In addition to our retail operations, Jefferson Gun offers law enforcement officer, agency, and contract sales for Glock, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, and Rock River. We also have a 14 lane shooting range on site with full-auto machine gun rentals available.”

