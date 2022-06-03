Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, Cornerstone Church Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Johnathan Lee Whitlatch was identified as the gunman accused of shooting two people outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa.

The suspect, 33, also shot himself to death.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The church is located just east of Ames, Iowa.

Authorities released Whitlatch’s name in a news conference on June 3. They also released the names of the victims: Eden Mariah Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Gunman Shot Two People in the Parking Lot

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred in the church parking lot.

“At approximately 6:51 pm the Story County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting that a male individual had shot two people in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church,” the Sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“At this time, the Story County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are three people deceased, one of them being the male identified as the shooter. There is not an ongoing threat to the community. There will be no further updates at this time.”

911 callers said that a couple victims had been hit with gunfire, according to police Captain Nicholas Lennie, speaking in a news conference. They said other people were inside the church at the time of the shooting.

2. A College Ministry Program Was Taking Place at the Time of the Shooting

According to KCCI-TV, the shooting occurred during Salt Company, described as a “college ministry program at the church.”

Captain Nick Lennie with the Story County Sheriff’s Office told KCCI:

“There was a program going on. We do have other individuals inside the church. We do not have any other information at this point if anybody else was injured in this. We are working through the process of investigating this incident and speaking with the others inside the church.”

Police said in a news conference that there was an immediate response. They confirmed there “was a service taking place” at the church when this happened. Police couldn’t say whether the shooter was ever inside the church.

3. Police Are Still Investigating the Motive

Authorities have not released a motive yet.

“We’re going to be looking for eyewitness testimony,” Lennie said in the news conference. “What they saw, what they knew, and if there was any relationship to the shooter of the victims.”

The victims are two females and one male, according to Story County News.

4. The Church Said Its Community Is ‘Broken Hearted’

Cornerstone Church of Ames wrote in a statement on Facebook:

Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time. We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation.

We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff’s Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families.

Psalm 34:18 says, ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted.’ Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us. For anyone interested, we will be holding a prayer service tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at 10 AM, at Cornerstone Church of Ames, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, IA, 50010. All are welcome to attend in-person or join us online at cornerstonelife.com/live.”

In a June 1 post, the church wrote, “We are a multigenerational church that seeks the hearts of all ages, including the college campus. International Friendship Connection is the ministry we have to create deep relationships with the people in our community who have come from other countries to study here.”

5. Iowa’s Governor Decried the ‘Act of Senseless Violence’

Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 3, 2022

Iowa’s governor Kim Reynolds decried the violence on Twitter.

Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community.”