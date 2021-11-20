Where to Watch Alcorn State vs Jackson State Football 2021

Jackson State (9-1) looks to keep rolling against Alcorn State (6-4) on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs Jackson State Preview

The Jackson State Tigers look to close out its regular season in style with the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday.

JSU has a seven-game winning streak going into its final game. The Tigers edged Southern 21-17 last week and haven’t lost since a 12-7 defeat at Louisiana-Monroe early in the season.

Tigers head coach Deion Sanders’ squad has contained its opponents all season — allowing 14.2 points and 256 yards of total offense per game. James Houston leads JSU’s pass rush with 12 sacks, and he has 54 tackles. Sanders’ son, Shilo, has been tough in the secondary — similar to his father — with two interceptions and two pass breakups. Al Young also has a team-high two picks, and he has a team-best eight pass breakups.

Alcorn State will look to get its offense going against the Tigers and string together consecutive wins for the first time in almost a month. The Braves edged Prairie View A&M 32-29 last week, snapping a two-game skid.

Braves quarterback Felix Harper has 1,792 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Harper also has success running the ball with 354 yards and three touchdowns.

LeCharles Pringle has been the go-to receiver for Harper with 505 yards and six touchdowns on 34 catches. C.J. Bolar also makes an impact with 487 yards and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Niko Duffey leads the Braves running attack with 739 yards and four touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. Stadford Anderson has 354 yards and three touchdowns on 4.7 yards per attempt.

Defensively, Trevor James and Troy James lead the Braves in sacks with two apiece. Four different Braves have an interception this season. That includes Juwan Taylor who also has a team-high 58 tackles and three pass breakups.

ASU will contend with a Tigers offense that scores 29.7 points per game and averages 360.1 yards of total offense per contest. Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders’ son, leads a potent attack.

The younger Sanders has 2,674 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has a 68.32% completion rate. Sanders doesn’t gain huge yardage running the ball, but he has three rushing touchdowns this season.

Keith Corbin III leads the Tigers receivers with 54 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Wideman has 30 receptions, 482 yards, and 11 touchdowns this season. Trevonte Rucker has 19 catches for 399 yards and two touchdowns.

Santee Marshall leads the Tigers ground game with 376 yards and three touchdowns. Complimenting Marshall, Peyton Pickett has 290 yards and touchdowns, and J.D. Martin has 218 yards and three touchdowns.