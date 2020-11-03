Live Kentucky Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Senate Race

Kentucky voters have cast their ballots to decide who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate and the results are being tabulated. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has held the seat for more than 30 years, faced a challenge from former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, a Democrat. Kentucky has elected only Republicans to the Senate since 1998.

Libertarian candidate Brad Barron was also on the ballot. Polls were open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections. Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by November 3 and received by 6 p.m. on November 6 to be counted.

Kentucky officials expected to have as much as 90 percent of its ballots counted on Election Night because election officials were permitted to process absentee ballots ahead of time. The state also saw massive numbers of people vote early in-person.

Nearly 900,000 people had voted early in-person as of October 30, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported, and more than 570,000 absentee ballots had already been turned in. The newspaper added that early voters represented 74 percent of the total number of people who voted in 2016.

Kentuckians were also voting on House races. The incumbents included 5 Republicans and 1 Democrat seeking re-election. According to the Associated Press, the 6th congressional district was expected to be a close race. Rep. Andy Barr, who was first elected in 2012, faced Democrat challenger Josh Hicks. The 6th district contains Lexington and its suburbs, as well as the cities of Richmond and Frankfort.

In the 1st congressional district, Rep. James Comer sought a third term against Democrat James Rhodes. In the 2nd district, Rep. Brett Guthrie faced Democrat Hank Linderman. The 3rd congressional district pitted Rep. John Yarmuth against Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo. In the 4th district, Rep. Thomas Massie sought re-election against Democrat Alexandra Owensby. Rep. Harold Rogers, who has been representing Kentucky’s 5th congressional district since 1981, faced Democrat Matthew Ryan Best.

McConnell Was Predicted to Win a 7th Term in the Senate

Few polls were conducted in Kentucky in the weeks leading up to November 3. But one by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, released on October 21, suggested a safe victory for McConnell. The poll found McConnell ahead of McGrath by 9 percentage points, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

McGrath led among voters from the Louisville area by 56 percent to 36 percent. But McConnell maintained large leads in the rest of the state, including by 26 percentage points in Kentucky’s rural areas. His edge appeared in spite of a less-than-stellar favorability rating among constituents.

Quinnipiac University conducted a poll in September that predicted McConnell would win by 12 percentage points over McGrath. But among likely voters, 46 percent reported holding an unfavorable opinion of McConnell, compared to 44 percent who held a favorable view of the sitting senator. 48 percent said that he was not honest.

47 percent of those surveyed shared an unfavorable view of McGrath and only 34 percent said they held a favorable opinion of her. 18 percent of respondents said they had not heard enough about her to form an opinion.

The Race Between McConnell & McGrath Was the Most Expensive in Kentucky History

McConnell has been serving in the Senate since 1984 and he is one of Capitol Hill’s most visible leaders nationwide. In her mission to unseat him, McGrath’s campaign raised substantially more money than McConnell.

According to Spectrum News, this race marked the most expensive Kentucky has ever seen. McGrath raised more than $88 million since launching her campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. McConnell’s team raised more than $55 million. Those numbers were last updated on October 14.

Despite all the fundraising, McGrath faced an uphill battle in part due to the fact that Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. The late Wendell Ford represented Kentucky in the Senate from late 1974 until January 1999. He decided against running for re-election in 1998 and retired. His successor was Republican Jim Bunning, who retired in 2010. Current Senator Rand Paul was elected that year.

