Kristin Glass: Wilmington Police Search for Missing North Carolina Woman

Kristin Glass is a 43-year-old woman who went missing from Topsail Beach, North Carolina, on October 5. The Wilmington Police Department issued a press release on its Facebook page about the missing woman, whose last contact with her family came on October 5 at around 11:30 a.m.

A poster about Glass’s disappearance has been posted by her friends and it has since been shared thousands of times on Facebook, prompting a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson to tell Port City Daily that they “are aware of social media posts circulating regarding the disappearance” but could not discuss the case further due to the ongoing investigation.

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance of Kristin Glass:

1. Glass Was Last Seen on Surveillance Footage at a Bank in Wilmington on Monday Afternoon

According to a missing person’s poster shared to Facebook by one of Glass’ friends, the 43-year-old was last seen in Topsail Beach, a small town at the south end of Topsail Island, north of Wilmington on Monday. A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Jessica Williams, told Port City Daily, “Detectives are taking this case very seriously and following various leads.”

The Topsail Beach Police chief, Samuel Gervase, provided more information to the outlet. Gervase said that Glass was spotted on surveillance footage in a bank in Wilmington at 3 p.m. on Monday. He said Glass appeared to be alone in the footage and was not under duress.

Detectives added that “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.”

2. Glass’ Cellphone Was Found in Topsail Beach by the Side of the Road

Gervase told Port City Daily that about 45 minutes after appearing on surveillance footage in Wilmington, Glass’ cellphone was found on the side of the road in Topsail Beach, at about 3:45 p.m. Gervase said that detectives believe that she threw the phone out of a car window “because she was afraid someone was tracking her location using the phone’s GPS information,” Port City Daily wrote.

However, the Wilmington Police Department did not confirm that information and instead said, “We stand by our statement that we will not comment on the investigative leads we’re following.”

According to Facebook posts being shared by friends of Glass, her family became concerned when she didn’t return home by 5 p.m. At about 6 p.m., Glass’s boyfriend Scott Wick called her cellphone and it was answered by a man who said he found it at around 3:30 or 4 p.m. by a garbage can in Topsail Beach.

3. Glass’ Half-Sister Has Been Sharing Updates About the Case

Glass’ half-sister Julie Coxe posted about her disappearance on Facebook, writing:

My half sister Kristin Glass is missing and we are worried sick. Last contact anyone had with her was around 2:00 yesterday (Mon. Oct 6) in the Topsail Beach area. Her phone was found there later in the day. Our family has filed a missing person report with the Wilmington police department and we expect them to make a post today. She drives a gold colored 2001 Mercedes Benz E 320 with license tag CJB 9495. The front passenger side has a little broken piece near the parking light.

Coxe posted an update on Wednesday, writing that Glass is still missing, and that police traced her whereabouts until Monday afternoon. At that time, Glass was seen on surveillance footage inside and outside a business and she did not appear to be in distress.

Facebook posts from her friends add that Glass’ mother describes her as “a young lady who lived in New York for ten years and also LA, is well-traveled and super outgoing and friendly.”

4. Glass Is a Marketing Account Executive at Sage Island & Studied Marketing, International Business & Trade

Glass’ Facebook indicates that the North Carolina woman studied marketing and international business and trade at Florida Atlantic University. She also wrote that she’s currently working as an account executive at Sage Island, a position she’s held since November 4, 2019. Her LinkedIn adds that in that position, she “Creatively advertises and sells web design/development and marketing services with forward-thinking, solution-oriented strategies … Develops ever-evolving prospecting strategies that serve to grow the company,” and more.

She has many work experiences listed on her LinkedIn profile. It shows that she worked as a marketing director at Kevin Barry Fine Art in Los Angeles and as an executive consultant for Glass Palette Group for over two years, to name a few.

The profile also indicates that she is involved in the community, volunteering on the design council board of a local historic development project and on the steering committee for a local theater.

5. A Poster About Glass’ Disappearance Has Gone Viral on Social Media

A missing person’s poster was shared on Facebook by one of Glass’ friends. The poster quickly went viral, getting shared over 20,000 times on the platform. The flyer stated that Glass was last seen in Topsail Beach.

The flyer describes Glass as a petite blonde, 5’4″, with green eyes and a dragonfly tattoo on her lower left leg. It adds that her vehicle is a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 bearing the license plate CJB-9495. A reward is being offered although the amount isn’t indicated, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

Posts on Facebook indicate that Glass had been running errands on Monday, going to a doctor’s appointment first and then planning to go to the DMV and dropping off her ballot. Her last public Facebook posts on Instagram and Facebook came in August.

READ NEXT: Man Kills His 9-Year-Old Twin Daughters in Murder-Suicide, Cops Say