Larry Bollin Accused of Bryan, Texas, Mass Shooting at Cabinet Company

Larry Bollin is accused of being the mass shooter who opened fire in Bryan, Texas, at a business named Kent Moore Cabinets.

That’s according to a statement from police. He is being held on $1 million bond and is 27 years old. He was arrested in Bedias, a community in Grimes County. The Associated Press gave his full name as Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, and reported that he was an employee at the company.

According to KBTX-TV, police confirmed that multiple people were shot during the April 8, 2021, incident. It was later revealed that Bollin is accused of killing one person and injuring six other people.

Among the injured: A Texas state trooper.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, “I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

Here’s what you need to know:

An ‘Active Manhunt’ Ended in the Shooting of the State Trooper

Here is the booking photo of Larry Bollin, 27 year old from Grimes County. Charged with Murder and being held on $1,000,000 bond. More charges may possibly be filed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kKQPspEPGQ — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 9, 2021

In a statement announcing Bollin’s arrest, Bryan police wrote that they responded to 350 Stone City Drive for reports of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and gave medical attention to injured victims, while searching for the suspect. They took six patients to area hospitals. Four were listed as critical and one patient was listed as “non life threatening” and one patient was listed as “having a medical episode.” One victim was found deceased at the scene.

The suspect was later apprehended in Grimes County by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The subject was charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased victim was not named.

Bollin was initially at large and an “active manhunt” unfolded to find him. The suspect’s motive has not yet been released.

Authorities later took Bollin into custody but not without further damage. “A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition,” Texas DPS wrote on Twitter.

Bollin Appeared to Be Targeting His Victims, a Witness Says

NEW: @BryanPolice identified the suspect in today’s mass shooting that killed 1 & injured at least 5 others, including a @TxDPS trooper. Police said the suspected shooter’s name is Larry Bollin, 27. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/iz0WnpVbxr — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) April 9, 2021



A witness told NewsNation reporter Jennifer Sanders that Bollin appeared to be “targeting specific people” at the business. One employee said Bollin was a quiet person “you wouldn’t expect to do this type of stuff.”

“I look over here, people are running this way, I turn around and he literally like faces me, we make eye to eye contact,” the witness recalled to the television station. “The dude that worked on the other side of him… he basically turned away from me to shoot him.”

It’s the latest mass shooting in a nation already reeling from shootings in the Atlanta area and in Colorado. “The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation,” Bryan police wrote on Twitter.

A family obituary reveals that Bollin’s family has long ties to the area. No obvious active social media accounts were unearthed for him.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said in an earlier news conference that employees were being interviewed. James said authorities were still working on what happened and why.

Bryan, Texas, is a community of about 84,000 people.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say