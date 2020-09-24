Police Officers Shot in Louisville as Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent

At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, as protests into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor turned violent on the evening of September 23, according to multiple local news reports. Fox59 was among those reporting that two officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

“JUST IN — MetroSafe confirms a police officer was just shot at Brook and Broadway. #Louisville,” Fallon Glick, of WDRB-TV, reported on Twitter.

Tori Gessner, a WAVE 3 News reporter, wrote on Twitter: “#BREAKING An LMPD officer was shot downtown near Brook and Broadway, according to a department spokesperson.”

“WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance,” wrote journalist Amber Smith.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance. pic.twitter.com/PuotJunuEV — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 24, 2020

The news had just broken, and further details were not known, including the circumstances of the shootings. Police have not yet made any formal statement on the shooting.

However, video also emerged on social media showing gunfire erupting in the streets. The Louisville police were also live streaming from the scene; “shots fired,” an officer says in their video.

Shots fired at police in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/YWUSuoV6u3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Gunfire Burst Out in the Streets

BREAKING VIDEO – Louisville Rioters shoot live rounds at police, injuring at least 1 so far pic.twitter.com/b9ju1jFzaS — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 24, 2020

The violence erupted after authorities announced that the officers who shot Taylor will not be criminally charged because her boyfriend opened fire on them first. One officer was criminally charged with wanton endangerment, but the charge involved bullets that entered nearby apartments. The officer was not charged in Taylor’s death, and his bullets did not hit Taylor.

That has led to an eruption of anger and unrest in the streets.

[UNCONFIRMED] Possible shots at Louisville police by people in the protest crowd after teargas deployed. Via: Reggie Inkagnedo on YouTube #Louisville pic.twitter.com/Cqj67YZOPp — Boston Stringer Media (@StringerBoston) September 24, 2020

“Sh-t they’re shooting real guns,” someone shouts in the video. “They’re blasting at the police.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting of the police officer. “The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation,” the FBI’s Louisville office wrote on Twitter.