How to Watch Minnesota vs Penn State Volleyball Online

The No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s volleyball team will host the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions for a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Both matches (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Penn State on Saturday and Sunday online for free:

Minnesota vs Penn State Preview

The Nittany Lions opened their season on Feb. 5, besting the Illinois Fighting Illini 3-1 at home. A day later, they topped Illinois once again, this time coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take it in five sets.

Freshman outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick impressed in her first weekend in a Penn State uniform, pacing her team with 17 kills in her debut and 13 the next day.

She also led the Nittany Lions with 17 digs in the opener.

“Coming in as a freshman, I thought she did well on the floor and showed what she could do well,” junior opposite hitter Jonni Parker said after the Feb. 5 win, according to Onward State. “She mixed it up with her shots on the floor, stayed aggressive with her swings, and was all over the place in the back row trying to make some plays.”

Head coach Russ Rose noted he’d like to see the 5’11” freshman improve her decision-making as she gains experience.

“She’ll learn,” Rose said, per Onward State. “She’s always going to be an undersized outside hitter, so she’s going to play hard. That’s one of the things she does. She likes to take big swings. She just has to learn to take smart swings when she’s playing against a big block and she’s out of system.”

Fellow freshman Maddy Bilinovic came up with 16 digs in each match, leading the team in the second. She started both tests in place of junior Jenna Hampton, the team’s regular starting libero, who did not dress for either match.

“Maddy’s great. She came in guns blazing,” Parker said. “She went after everything. She was talking all the time on the court and was always getting extra reps — willing to help with anybody, coming in extra.”

The Golden Gophers improved to 6-0 a week ago, edging the Purdue Boilermakers 3-2 for the second time in as many days.

They also played without their starting libero on Feb. 6; sophomore Rachel Kilkelly stepped in for junior CC McGraw and came up with 16 digs. McGraw, who exited the previous day’s match before the final two sets, practiced with the team on Tuesday, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Gophers opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy recorded 28 kills on Feb. 5 and hit 20 the next day, leading the team in each match.

“[Head coach Hugh McCutcheon] says it often that it really is a team effort, and I have confidence in every one of my teammates that they can come in and step up to get the job done,” Samedy said, per The Minnesota Daily. “It’s really cool to see players take on different roles and help the team out.”