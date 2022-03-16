Miss World 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2021 Miss World pageant will air live on Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the United States, it will be televised on Reelz (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Miss World pageant online:

You can watch a live stream of Reelz and 65-plus other TV channels on Philo TV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Movies & More” add-on, both of which can be included with your seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 Miss World pageant live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Univision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Miss World pageant live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Reelz and Univision are both included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Miss World pageant live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Reelz and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Hollywood Extra” bundle, all of which can be included in your free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Miss World pageant live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Hosted by singer/songwriter Peter Andre for the second time (he also hosted in 2019) and airing live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 2021 Miss World competition finals are taking place Wednesday, March 16 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Reelz and Univision.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd, in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico.”

The competition actually began on November 21, featuring a variety of stages and head-to-head competitions. The theme of the competition is “Beauty With a Purpose,” a platform that has been in place for 50 years. According to the Miss World site, projects for 2021 include Miss Guinea’s focus on people living with epilepsy, which carries with it a terrible stigma of witchcraft in her country. Miss India’s project focused on running a call center for children in need. And Miss Indonesia’s project focused on connecting its remote villages to the electrical grid and educating its people on the safety of vaccines.

Morley said in a statement, “Beauty with a Purpose, which I started in 1972, is the heart of Miss World, each country chooses a project close to their home presenting their projects at Miss World. I am so incredibly proud of all the hard work and results achieved by the young women around the world and hope you enjoy reading about their projects.”

The U.S. representative at the Miss World pageant is Shree Saini, who was Miss Washington when she won the U.S. title. Her bio reads, “[Saini] holds the prestigious position of ‘MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador,’ a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need” and “as well as starting her own Beauty with a Purpose projects Shree also supports and raises money for other non-profit organizations including Boys Town Charity, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Vehicles for Veterans and the American Cancer Society to name a few. Her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen and the New York State senate.”

The 2021 Miss World competition sees the Miss World Beach Beauty swimsuit competition return after a five-year hiatus. There are 98 delegates from all over the world competing for the title. This year sees the return of countries Belize, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Estonia, Guinea, Madagascar, Namibia, Norway, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Sint Maarten, and Uruguay.

Ahead of the finals, the women competed in the head-to-head competition, the talent competition, the top model competition, and the sporting event. The winners advanced to the Top 40 and those women will be the ones featured in the finals.

The 2021 Miss World Pageant airs live on Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Reelz and Univision.