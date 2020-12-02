WATCH: Mitch McConnell Cries During Farewell Speech on Senate Floor

Senator Mitch McConnell broke down in tears while saying farewell to fellow longtime Senator Lamar Alexander on December 2, the latter of whom is retiring after representing the state of Tennessee for 18 years in the senate.

McConnell, 78, gave a speech from the Senate floor on Monday to say goodbye to his “friend for 18 years.” In the video clip, which went viral on Twitter, the Republican Kentucky senator gets choked up imagining going to work and Alexander not being there. “So I’m sorry that in a few more weeks, it’ll just be the rest of us left,” McConnell says.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell chokes up while bidding farewell to his friend, retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN): “I’m sorry that, in a few more weeks, it’ll just be the rest of us left.” pic.twitter.com/PEVPkTsVu2 — The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2020

Alexander, 80, has long been a vocal supporter of McConnell and most recently, backed his move to go forward with replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court before the 2020 election, according to The Tennessean. He said:

No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.

Alexander, however, ave a message of unity during his farewell speech on Tuesday. He said, “Our country needs a United States Senate to work across party lines to force broad agreements on hard issues, creating laws that most of us have voted for and that a diverse country will accept.”

Twitter Users Were Angry McConnell Cried Over Alexander & Not the Hundreds of Thousands of American Deaths from COVID-19

While McConnell was clearly torn up about Alexander’s retirement, many users online voiced their exasperation at seeing the senator crying over a friend and not the hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths in America, or the millions of Americans waiting for him to approve a stimulus package.

McConnell choked up about Lamar Alexander retiring, huh? Not about the 270+k dead Americans Not about the shattered economy Not about breadlines Not about treason in broad daylight But about a greedy racist a-hole retiring Fu*k Mitch McConnell And fu*k Lamar Alexander too. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 2, 2020

I love that the Senate is currently holding a circle jerk for Lamar Alexander while our citizens are literally starving, don't you? — Mayor of Foreign Policy (@whillikerz) December 2, 2020

Johnny Akzam, who ran for a congressional seat in the 2020 election tweeted, “Man, f*** this guy and his s***** friend Lamar Alexander. If he’s going to miss him so much, maybe he should follow him, take all the money he grifted from the People, and leave us the f*** alone to live without his oppression umbrella over us constantly. Evil motherf*****!

Democratic political strategist Adam Parkhomenko wasn’t moved by McConnell’s speech nor was he sad to see Alexander retire. Parkhomenko tweeted, “After four years of enabling Trump, Lamar Alexander refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect. So naturally half of Senate Democrats showed up to clap for him. Really not hard to see how they’re always getting manhandled by a turtle.”

McConnell Has Cried During 2 Other Senate Farewell Speeches

McConnell Has Cried During 2 Other Senate Farewell Speeches

While a rare occasion, McConnell’s farewell speech for Alexander on Tuesday was not the first time he broke down crying during a speech on the Senate floor. On March 14, 2019, the senator got choked up while saying goodbye to Don Stewart, one of his longtime aides, who was leaving as his deputy chief of staff to work for a trade group, CNN reported.

“For more than 12 years, I entrusted Stew with my words and my goals and my reputation, and he has never let me down,” McConnell said. “He never flagged, he never slowed,” the Republican leader said Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor. “Our watchdog never lost a step. Totally trustworthy, completely reliable, unbelievably competent, the greatest luxury a leader could have.”

“So today, I have to say goodbye to an all-star staff leader who took his job about as seriously as anybody you will ever meet,” McConnell said. “But he took himself far less seriously than most people you’ll ever meet in the process.”

Mitch McConnell Has A CryMitch McConnell Has A Cry 2010-12-14T19:59:46Z

McConnell also shed tears during a speech in 2010, during which he was paying tribute to Republican Senator Judd Gregg.

