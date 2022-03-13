How to Watch Montana State vs Northern Colorado Basketball Online

Montana State and Northern Colorado will vie for the Big Sky championship on Saturday, March 12.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana State vs Northern Colorado online:

Montana State vs Northern Colorado

Montana State seeks its first Big Sky tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance since 1996. Northern Colorado will look to win its second Big Sky title since joining the league in 2006-2007.

MSU has its best season going since in terms of win total since the 1920s. The Bobcats’ 26 wins is a program best since back-to-back 36-win squads in 1927-1928 and 1928-1929. The Bobcats hadn’t cracked 20 wins since 2001-2002.

Northern Colorado could spoil it all. The Bears, which split the regular season series with the Bobcats, averages a league best 78.6 points per game.

Daylen Kountz leads the Bears with 21.2 points per game. He also averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

Matt Johnson scores 14.1 points per night. Johnson also averages 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Dru Kuxhausen and Bodie Hume average 11.2 and 11 points per contest respectively. Kuxhausen also averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Hume posts six rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a block per night.

For Montana State, Xavier Bishop leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Bishop also averages 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Jubrile Belo posts 13.2 points per game for the Bobcats. He also tallies 6.8 rebounds, an assist, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Amin Adamu averages 11.5 points per game. Adamu also posts 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night.