How to Watch ‘No Sudden Move’ Online for Free

Steven Soderbergh’s new crime thriller “No Sudden Move” is set to premiere in the United States on HBO Max on Thursday, July 1. It will be available around 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

If you sign up for HBO Max directly through their website, there is no free trial. It’s $14.99 per month right away. However, you can get HBO Max included with a free trial of some other streaming services, which we detail below.

Here’s how to sign up and watch “No Sudden Move” for free (note that the movie will leave HBO Max after 30 days on August 1):

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." One year of HBO Max (or however long you keep AT&T TV) is included for free in the "Choice" and above bundles

If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days

Once signed up for AT&T TV's "Choice" or above bundle, you can watch "No Sudden Move" on the HBO Max app

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your AT&T TV credentials.

HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up for the HBO Max add-on to Hulu, you can watch "No Sudden Move" on the HBO Max app

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your Hulu credentials.

No Sudden Move | Official Trailer | HBO Max In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. From Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle,… 2021-06-07T17:02:12Z

From Oscar-winning director Steven Soderberg (“Traffic,” “Erin Brockovich”) comes “No Sudden Move,” a crime film set in 1954 Detroit. It centers on “a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

It’s just like any other Monday morning in 1954 Detroit, home to rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods and a booming automotive industry. But when Curtis Goynes (Don Cheadle), recently released from prison after a series of high-stakes petty crimes, goes searching for a job to clear his name and debts, the mysterious go-between Jones (Brendan Fraser) tasks him with guarding the family of a low-level auto executive while he retrieves an all-important document. Joined by the hapless Ronald Russo (Benicio del Toro) and impetuous Charley Barnes (Kieran Culkin), Goynes finds himself sympathetic to the palpable plight of Matt Wertz’s (David Harbour) family–and impulsively pulls his trigger in a bid to save them. Now on the run from both Jones and organized crime specialist Joe Finney (Jon Hamm), Goynes teams up with Russo to recover the document, collect its ransom, and finally be free. As Goynes and Russo descend into the depths of Detroit’s criminal underground, they draw the attention of Aldrick Watkins (Bill Duke), leader of the city’s most notorious Black crime syndicate, and mafioso Frank Capelli (Ray Liotta), whose enterprising wife Vanessa (Julia Fox is engaged in schemes of her own. While mayhem ensues, Goynes realizes that the document might be tied to the rising displacement of the city’s Black population, subject to the whims and greed of men intent on changing Detroit’s landscape for good. In an ever-growing scheme of complexity and danger, Goynes and Russo must find their allies in a city where nothing is as it seems.

In an interview with Esquire, Soderbergh said that he had been wanting to work with Cheadle for a long time.

“Certainly ‘No Sudden Move’ is the kind of movie I like to watch, and this seemed like a really good opportunity to use a genre piece as a delivery system for a series of ideas we wanted to have percolating underneath the main narrative. That, combined with the fact that I’ve been trying to find a project to do with Don for quite a while. This really originated from that desire,” said Soderberg.

The film also stars Amy Seimetz, Noah Jupe, Craig “muMs” Grant, Frankie Shaw, Matt Damon, Craig Grant, and Byron Bowers.

“No Sudden Move” premieres Thursday, July 1 on HBO Max.

