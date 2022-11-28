Patrick Merkle: Maryland Plane in Power Line Photos

Patrick Merkle was identified as the pilot of the small plane in Maryland that is trapped in power lines, according to Maryland State Police.
Dramatic photos emerged of the plane on the power lines, which you can see throughout this article. The plane crash occurred on November 27, 2022, in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.
Both the pilot and his passenger were unharmed, police wrote, but they were in need of rescue.
Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted, “A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires. #MCPD #MCPNews.”
The crash led to power outages throughout the Gaithersburg, Maryland, area. According to Fox News, 85,000 people are without power as a result of the plane crash.
Here’s what you need to know:
Rescue Efforts Are Underway, Maryland State Police Say
“Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway,” the Maryland State Police press release says.
“The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue,” the release says.
“Shortly before 6:00 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Rockville Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane crash located about four miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark in the area of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive. Arriving troopers found the plane suspended in the air, entangled in a power line tower.”
According to NBC 4 Washington, “A small plane with two people onboard slammed into a power transmission line in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday…The plane’s occupants were unhurt but left stranded 100 feet off the ground.”
The Cause of the Plane Crash Is Still Under Investigation
“Maryland State Police from the College Park and Rockville Barracks are on the scene along with emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County. Personnel from the Potomac Electric Power Company are also on scene,” police wrote.
“Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded. They will conduct investigations into how and why the crash occurred. Further information about the crash will come from federal investigators.”
Some photos appeared to show a man hanging from the plane.
According to police, “The Federal Aviation Administration has an aircraft restriction in place while rescue efforts are active ongoing. Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road remains closed. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on the scene assisting with the road closures.”
Fog was making rescue efforts more difficult, Fox News reported.
According to David Kaplan, a Washington D.C. journalist, the “plane took off from” White Plaines, New York.
