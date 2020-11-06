Will Donald Trump Run for President Again in 2024 If He Loses?

Now that various sites are calling the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, some people are wondering: Will Trump run for president again in 2024 if he loses? Can he?

The answer is yes. Presidents can serve two terms. The 22nd Amendment reads, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” But Trump has only served once. Presidents don’t have to serve two terms consecutively. Trump would be 78 years old, but that’s the age Biden is now.

However, there would be some impediments to another run. First, Trump would have to earn the Republican Party’s nomination. As with Hillary Clinton, sometimes parties move on, and they’re not thrilled about nominating a polarizing figure who didn’t make it through the last time.

How Trump handles the next few days and weeks will matter too. Already, some GOP senators are starting to split with the president over his claims on voter fraud. For example, Republican Senate Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on NBC’s Today Show: “I saw the President’s speech last night. It was very hard to watch. The President’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Bannon Says He Thinks Trump Would Run Again

A Washington Examiner/YouGov poll found that 38% of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 if he loses, but 34% don’t, according to The Washington Examiner. Of those polled overall, 48% felt Trump should leave politics.

Would Trump want to run again? Some reports say he wants to build a media empire to rival Fox News.

However, his former aide Steve Bannon thinks he would run again. “I’ll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” he told The Australian, according to Newsweek. “You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

Our Partners Are Calling the Race for Biden But Trump Is Refusing to Concede

Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ have projected that Biden has won the election. The former vice president and long-time U.S. Senator will be the nation’s 46th president, according to the projection.

Pennsylvania, which Biden flipped narrowly into his corner in the early morning hours of November 6, gave Biden the projection. He took the lead over Trump by a margin there of 3,295,373 votes to 3,289,959. That gave Biden 273 electoral votes to Trump’s 214. Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia are still unclear but wouldn’t alter that margin because Pennsylvania was the big change.

Trump Is Arguing the Results ‘Are Far From Final’

The president isn’t going quietly into that good night.

The Trump campaign released a statement saying,

This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House,but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.

The statement was released by Matt Morgan, Trump’s 2020 campaign general counsel.

READ NEXT: Learn About Kamala Harris’s Father.