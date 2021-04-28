PSG vs Man City TV USA: How to Watch Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain and Man City will clash in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways viewers in the US can watch a live stream of PSG vs Man City–and every other remaining Champions League match–online for free:

Note: This is the same as Paramount+ (more on that below), but you’ll watch through Amazon Prime’s streaming platforms instead

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of every Champions League match on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch PSG vs Man City live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Man City live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network and TUDN are only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch PSG vs Man City vs Chelsea live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: This is the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s streaming platforms instead

You can watch a live stream of every Champions League match on Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch PSG vs Man City live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

PSG vs Man City Preview

Man City enters this match on fire. The Citizens have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 12 matches and they just took down Tottenham 1-0 to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup.

City will be going up against an equally hot PSG squad that has won five of its last six matches while producing a ridiculous amount of goals in the process. Paris-Germain has 18 goals in those six games, and it has scored 3+ goals in seven of its last 10 games.

With both teams entering this one firing on all cylinders, Man City manager Pep Guardiola knows his squad will have its hands full with PSG, and he noted heading into the match that he and his unit are going to control the elements they can control. “It’s almost impossible to control them during the full 90 minutes,” Guardiola said about PSG.

“We have to try to finish to review the team but the quality they have, not just Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe – [Angel] Di Maria and [Julian] Draxler when they play, the quality of the players in [Leandro] Paredes, [Marco] Verratti with the personality they play. They are organized at the back, but it’s the semi-final of the Champions League, if you play against Chelsea, Madrid, or just in case another team it’s always difficult. It’s just to try to play who we are. That’s what we are going to try to do,” the Man City gaffer added.

Man City will be the favorites here, but PSG is no slouch, and while manager Mauricio Pochettino has nothing but respect and admiration for Guardiola, he’s hoping his team can best the football Goliaths.

“For me, he is the best,” Pochettino said about Guardiola. “I admire him and think he is doing a fantastic job. He is an amazing coach, always thinking of different strategies and game-plans. I love to challenge him and the teams he prepared.”

The challenge of beating a football behemoth is one thing, but believing it can be done is another — and Paris Saint-Germain believe. “We’ve eliminated the champions of Europe, we’re in the semi-finals and we’ll have to work even harder,” PSG forward Neymar said.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva

