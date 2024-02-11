New Jersey Teacher Rebecca Coddington Sexually Abused Girl, 14, for Years, DA Says

Rebecca Coddington is a substitute teacher in New Jersey who is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old victim for years, according to the Camden County prosecutor’s office.

“A Burlington County woman has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old female victim,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins announced in a February 8 news release. The girl was not Coddington’s student, however, the prosecutor wrote.

Rebecca Coddington, 27, of Browns Mills, New Jersey, “has been charged with two counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, six counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, two counts of third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and two counts of third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child,” they wrote.

According to VINE Link, Coddington was booked into the Camden County Jail on February 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rebecca Coddington Is Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 14-Year-Old Girl at a Private Residence, the DA Says

During the investigation, “Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Gloucester Township Police Department learned that a 14-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted multiple times by Coddington at a private residence in Gloucester Township during the period of September 2019, until December 29, 2023,” the release says.

Coddington “was arrested in Gloucester Township on February 5, 2024, by the Gloucester Township Police Department. She was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Friday, February 9, 2024,” it says.

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Luis Sibaja of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8682 or Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 374-5705. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS,” the release continues.

Rebecca Coddington Worked as a Substitute Teacher

Although Coddington is a teacher, the accusations did not involve a student, the release notes.

“Coddington is a substitute teacher in the Runnemede Public School District, but no allegations have been brought forward involving students,” it says. According to NJ.com, it’s not clear how Coddington knew the teen.

Coddington is accused of 12 criminal charges, according to WPG Radio.

Coddington is but one of several female teachers who are accused of sexual abuse in recent weeks.

For example, Alabama teacher Stephanie Woods was accused of performing a sex act with a student.

Megan Pauline Jordan, a Virginia teacher, was accused of sneaking into the bedroom of a teenage boy to sexually abuse him, leaving DNA behind on the bedsheets.

Then there was Ashlyn Harvey, who is a former substitute teacher in Gunnison, Utah, who is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy in her husband’s car. According to KSl, the affidavit says that was Harvey working as a substitute teacher at Gunnison Valley High School in 2022 when she met the boy, who was in the class.

“As a joke, one of his friends dared him to friend her on social media,” the affidavit says, according to KSL.

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused of Beheading Father.