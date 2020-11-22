Roberto Carlos Silva: Accused Bellevue, Nebraska, Mass Shooter Smiles in Mugshot

Roberto Carlos Silva is accused of a mass shooting at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, Nebraska that left two dead and two wounded and involved an exploded U-Haul. Authorities released a mugshot that showed Silva smiling for the camera.

In a news release, Bellevus police said that they were dispatched to the Sonic Drive In on November 21 at 9:30 p.m. for a “possible bomb inside of a moving truck parked in the parking lot.”

The call was then updated to a shooting. Numerous officers responded, and they took the suspect into custody a short time later.

Officers discovered four people with gunshot wounds. Two victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and two more were deceased at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified, and police don’t believe there are any additional suspects.

“A large police presence for an active investigation near 15th and Cornhusker. AVOID THE AREA. MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW,” was all Bellevue police said in a tweet when the incident first broke out.

WOWT shared live video from the scene. “There are multiple authorities, police, different jurisdictions reporting here,” the station’s journalist, Alex McLoon, reported. Omaha police are helping “respond to an active shooter situation,” he said. Officials were knocking through a drive-thru window at one point in that video. “Authorities have been going up to this drive-thru window, periodically knocking on the door,” he said. Witnesses noticed a hand through the window.

Here’s what you need to know:

Silva Was Previously Accused of Ordering Food at the Sonic Using Someone Else’s App

According to Omaha.com, Silva was previously arrested after Sonic workers “reported that someone had charged $57 to another person’s Sonic app.”

According to the newspaper, authorities had alleged that Silva was using the other person’s identity via the app when a store employee told them someone had used the name “Mike” to use another man’s app.

Police went to the restaurant and found Silva in a car near the restaurant.

Video Captured the Explosion

A witness just sent me this video. It captures a car fire and explosion in the Sonic Drive Thru. This is the Sonic in Bellevue just off Cornhusker. pic.twitter.com/UfI8YC4in7 — Emily Tencer KETV (@EmilyTencerKETV) November 22, 2020

Video emerged capturing the explosion. Emily Tencer, a journalist with KETV, wrote on Twitter with the above video, “A witness just sent me this video. It captures a car fire and explosion in the Sonic Drive Thru. This is the Sonic in Bellevue just off Cornhusker.”

The videos showed a vehicle on fire at that location, a U-Haul. According to KETV, the “original caller voices concern after seeing U-Haul truck with wires and pipes sticking out of it.”

Serious situation going on in Bellevue this evening https://t.co/yFNXWSSs3C — Marlo Lundak (@marlolundaktv) November 22, 2020

KETV reported that at least one person was in critical condition. Bellevue is a community of about 50,000 people.

A man told McLoon he heard multiple “pops” as he walked toward the restaurant. His first thought was gunshots. “It wasn’t real loud,” he said. “It was like pop, pop, pop.” The man went inside and sat down at a table and then he saw a fire outside the window.

Six Ambulances Were Called to the Still Active Scene

Someone might’ve blew up a Uhaul at a Sonic’s In Bellevue, Nebraska.. Alao reports of an active shooter at the same location. Wild pic.twitter.com/nxz0VqHEWt — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 22, 2020

According to KETV, a vehicle was on fire and a SWAT team gathering at the Sonic. The reports started around 9:30 p.m., but a lot of details are still unclear.

The television station reported seeing six ambulances at the scene.

The reports come the two days after a man opened fire in a popular shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, injuring eight people. That man remain unidentified and at large. In that instance, police said the shooting was not random and stemmed from an altercation, although they weren’t more specific about the nature of it.

There was a massive law enforcement response to the Bellevue scene. According to Omaha.com, at least 20 law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

