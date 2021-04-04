How to Watch Stanford vs Arizona Women’s Basketball Online Free

Two Pac-12 teams will square off in the Women’s National Championship Sunday when the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal take on the No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Stanford vs Arizona online for free.

Stanford vs Arizona National Championship Preview

Arizona stunned the college basketball world Friday night when it took down perennial powerhouse UConn, 69-59. Guard Aari McDonald had a game-high 26 points while also hauling in seven rebounds.

Forward Sam Thomas added 12 points and her fellow forward Cate Reese chipped in 11 in a dominant performance that saw the Wildcats play stifling defense against the heavily-favored Huskies. Arizona also kept freshman Player of the Year Paige Bueckers from going off and taking control of the game. Instead, the Wildcats never trailed, looking sharp from the get-go. Now, Arizona will appear in its first-ever championship.

“We shocked the world tonight,” McDonald said. “Keep betting against my teammates and I, we’re going to show you wrong. We’re going to prove you wrong.”

Former player and current Arizona coach Adia Barnes has instilled a firm sense of self-belief in her team, and a little of that has gone a long way for the Wildcats. Now, they face Tara VanDerveer and the Cardinal — a team they have yet to beat this year.

“They’ve beat us twice this year. They have to beat us a third time,” Barnes said, per SB Nation. “I mean, Stanford is so good. They have so much depth. They’re young, extremely talented, very hard to play against. It’s going to be a tough game. But at this time of the year, everything is tough…but it does help that we’ve played them. We’re familiar. So I think that’s definitely an advantage. Now we got to go out and do it on the court, which is the hard part.”

For its part, Stanford eked out a 66-65 win over South Carolina Friday in a game that literally came down to the final minute. Stanford’s Haley Jones nailed a jumper in the final seconds, and South Carolina’s star forward Aliyah Boston couldn’t get her last second put-back to fall, sending the Cardinal to another championship game.

Jones led the way for Stanford with 24 points and Lexie Hull added a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a win that saw the team play just good enough to emerge with the ‘W.’ “This is one of those survive and advance. It was not a pretty game for us,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said, via the Washington Post. “We’re going to have to learn from it and play better.”

The Cardinal are making their first appearance in the NCAA Championship since 2010, and VanDerveer hasn’t won since 1992, so they’re looking to add to the legacy of their university and legendary coach. “It’s surreal. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet. Everybody growing up, you wish to go to the national championship, play on the biggest stage in front of the biggest crowd against the best team,” Jones told the Washington Post. “We’re just kind of moving on. We’re excited.”