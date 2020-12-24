Stimulus Checks 2: Do College Students Qualify for $600 Checks?

A lot of college students who are listed as adult dependents on their parents’ tax returns are wondering whether they will qualify for the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The answer is no. According to CBS News, although there was debate about whether to add college students (and other adult dependents, like seniors), that didn’t make it into the final stimulus relief bill. The checks could get into the hands of Americans as early as the week after Christmas.

Some college students will qualify for stimulus checks, but only if they aren’t declared as a dependent on their parents’ tax returns.

Here’s what you need to know:

Younger Dependents Get An Extra $100, But College Students Who Are Adult Dependents Won’t Get the Money

People shared memes on Twitter showing their upset over college students being left out of the bill again.

According to CBS, the bill gives $600 to each dependents under the age of 17. That means that people who won’t get the checks include some high school students as well as adult dependents who are college students.

In the earlier CARES Act, dependents got $500. That increased to $600 in round two. The way it would work is that, say if you’re a family with two parents and two children, you would get a check for $2,400 – $600 for each child and parent, providing the children are under age 17.

Many college students have been hard hit by the pandemic; they are often service workers who have lost jobs, in addition to accruing a lot of debt.

President Trump’s Call for $2,000 Checks Injected Some Uncertainty Into the Process

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump haven’t agreed about much. But now Pelosi and the president are in agreement that the $600 COVID-19 stimulus checks Congress authorized on December 21 should be raised to $2,000.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Pelosi tweeted on December 22.

The House is going to try to pass the measure by unanimous consent on Christmas Eve; however, Republicans are planning to block that, CNBC reported. The plan would also have to get through the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and foreign interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault; it was China’s fault,” said Trump.

Trump posted a video to Twitter on December 22 that has been viewed more than 11 million times. “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said. “I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the unnecessary and wasteful items in this legislation.”

The president declared that he was asking Congress “to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.”

