SRX Series Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Superstar Racing Experience will take place on six consecutive Saturdays starting June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.

In the United States, all SRX races will be televised on CBS. They will also stream on Paramount+, which you can watch through either Paramount or Amazon Prime.

Here’s a full rundown of all the ways you can watch a live stream of every Superstar Racing Experience race:

Note: This is the same as Paramount+ (more on that below), but you’ll watch through Amazon Prime’s streaming platforms instead

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of every SRX race on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch SRX races live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch SRX races live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch SRX races live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: This is the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s streaming platforms instead

You can watch a live stream of every SRX race on Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch SRX races live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Superstar Racing Experience 2021 Preview

The series will include some of racing’s biggest names competing in six races on as many famous short-track asphalt or dirt racetracks: Stafford Motor Speedway (June 12), Knoxville Raceway (June 19), Eldora Speedway (June 26), Lucas Oil Raceway (July 3), Slinger Speedway (July 10) and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (July 17).

“What we wanted to do was find historic tracks that have not just a difficulty factor, but really a great following, a great DNA in motorsports,” event cofounder and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham said, according to CBS Sports. “If you look at Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and the open-wheel modified division there, it has sent many people up the ladder to stock car racing, like the Bodines, the Bouchards, Richie Evans, people like that. And then people like the Andrettis and Gordon Johncock, guys that have gone off to Indy.”

Ten drivers are slated to compete in every race, including event cofounder and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, 1990 American Racing Series champion Paul Tracy, seven-time consecutive Trans-Am Series champion Ernie Francis Jr. and 2004 IndyCar Series champion Tony Kanaan.

“What’s great about SRX is that you have personalities — you’ve got Paul Tracy, myself, Willy T. Ribbs,” Stewart said, per CBS Sports. “You’ve got guys like Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip. I don’t know how you get much more in the personality category than that. You’ll see the personalities we all have. You think of guys like Rick Mears, you saw his personality. And AJ Foyt driving IndyCars. You saw Dale [Earnhardt] Sr. and Rusty Wallace’s personalities in stockcars.

“You see the personalities in their driving styles, and I think that’s going to show up really well.”

For every race, the field will compete in identically prepared vehicles, “and that’s going to be a lot of fun,” Stewart said, according to Autoweek. “The personalities are going to come out and (CBS) is going to tell these stories. That’s going to create a ton of excitement, mark my words.”

A local hero will join the field at each track. For instance, six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby, a native of Millford, CT, will race at Stafford Motor Speedway.

“You talk about grassroots, short-track racing, and those people have a fantasy of getting up to the big leagues — the big game, if you will,” Evernham said, per CBS Sports. “The Daytona, the Indianapolis, the things like that. Well, not only are we taking the big show to the fans, we’re giving them an opportunity to participate. We’re not just taking our superstar drivers there, we’re giving their superstar driver, their local driver, a chance to compete.”

