Toledo, Ohio George Floyd Mural Crumbles & the Cause Is Under Investigation

Toledo, Ohio residents are asking what happened after a George Floyd mural crumbled apart following a storm in the area. Witnesses told Toledo Police the mural was struck by lightning, but some conflicting accounts were given, according to 13 ABC News.

George Floyd Mural OBLITERATED by lightning strike Full: https://t.co/lyPWVPqVE8 pic.twitter.com/7l6qxwRf0V — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 14, 2021

The news outlet reported the mural was erected in July 2020 at Summit and Lagrange, and that it collapsed Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Hugh Koogan, a city building inspector, told the Toledo Blade that the mural collapsed due to natural edterioration over the last year. Koogan told the newspaper he had noticed the middle of the wall was bowing.

“It was just age. It just came away,” Koogan told the Blade.

The George Floyd Memorial mural at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has come down. No word yet on the circumstances #13abc pic.twitter.com/SkB2eDhijB — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 13, 2021

13 ABC had doppler radar which indicated there was a lightning strike in that block at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the day of the collapse.

ABC 13 reported the wall is now just “a pile of bricks.”

A City of Toledo building inspector told the Toledo Blade that the building itself remains structurally sound, and that the owner is cleaning up the bricks that once made up the mural wall.

The City of Toledo released a statement to ABC 13, which said they will work with the local arts commission to plan a new mural or help the commission to find the artist a new location for the new mural. The mural was completed by artist David Ross, and the statement said they were “heartbroken” to see the artwork collapse.