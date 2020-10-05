WATCH: Video of Trump ‘Struggling to Breathe’ Outside White House Goes Viral

Donald Trump returned to The White House on October 5 following a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus. The president left the hospital wearing a mask over his face, however, upon returning to The White House, he promptly removed his protective mask to pose for photos. He remained maskless as he walked inside The White House.

Aside from the concern for the safety and well-being of White House staffers, Twitter users commented on how Trump appeared to have trouble breathing after removing his mask. One person tweeted, “Closeup video of trump on the balcony clearly shows that he is still having difficulty breathing.”

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

Did anyone else take note that @realDonaldTrump was struggling to breath when he got to the top of the @WH stairs? That’s why he stood there for so long. He was struggling. — Cathy Rosen (@rockinrosen) October 5, 2020

Numerous people on Twitter commented on Trump’s struggle to breathe after walking up The White House steps. One person tweeted, “I know what it’s like not to be able to breath. More asthma attacks than I can count. When I watch the tape of Trump getting back to the White House…I am willing to bet he is still having breathing issues & will be back at Walter Reed shortly. Can’t believe a word he says.”

#Trump looked like he was out of breath when he got to the top of the stairs at the White House. You can see him breathing heavily after he took off his mask. #COVID19 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/5DlHv6BkXW — Peter C. Cook (@petercook) October 5, 2020

is it me or was trump breathing KINDA hard? 😭 — silk shirt pj (@pjhoody) October 5, 2020

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician said during a press conference before Trump’s release that he was not fully “out of the woods” for another week. Trump and first lady Melania Trump first announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday, October 2. Based on that timeline, even if his symptoms have subsided, he may still be highly contagious to those he comes in contact with, according to the CDC.

Trump has returned to the White House. He stopped to make a photo of, and then took off his mask and pocketed it. He will be spreading coronavirus as he cares for nothing more than his ego. pic.twitter.com/ppPzfxMl18 — Gamora (@exoticgamora) October 5, 2020

Trump just took off his mask and walked into the White House without his mask on while he was surrounded by people and still contagious. pic.twitter.com/eaEmhPpzvY — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 5, 2020

Trump was extremely proud that he was being discharged on Monday. He tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The president also notified his constituent that his illness will not derail his campaign efforts. He tweeted, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”

During Dr. Conley’s press conference on Saturday, October 3, the timeline of when Trump first learned he was diagnosed with coronavirus became muddled. Conley said that Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted. “Another physician says Trump received a special antibody therapy ‘about 48 hours ago.’ The public found out 36 hours ago that Trump was positive — only after it was revealed an aide had tested positive.”

While looking for clarity on the timeline, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor tweeted, “White House official tells me the president’s doctor, Dr. Conley, meant to say *it’s day 3, not yet 72 hrs from positive test.* Officials says President Trump was diagnosed Thursday night. And, Regeneron was administered later that night, *2 days ago.*”

A letter was then sent out by the president’s doctor on Saturday to clarify that he misspoke during the press conference about the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis.

Even if they’re telling the truth about the 72 hours thing, Trump still went to an indoor fundraiser/buffet KNOWING he’d been exposed to Hope Hicks. Didn’t care. To me this is the most damning part of this entire story. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 3, 2020

Causing further confusion about the president’s health, multiple White House pool reporters — including CNN’s Ryan Noble, Reuters’ Jeff Mason and CBS News producer Sarah Cook — shared the following message from an unnamed source familiar with the president’s health: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

BREAKING: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” –A source familiar with the President's health, to pool reporters — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 3, 2020

However, Conley said Saturday that Trump’s symptoms “are now resolving and improving,” as reported by the Associated Press. “He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” Dr. Sean Dooley added.

Reporter: “Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?” Dr. Conley: ” Right now he is not on oxygen.” President Trump’s doctor says he isn't currently on oxygen, nor has he had difficulty breathing, “more than anything he’s felt run down” pic.twitter.com/XqqpbA3IQ3 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 3, 2020



On Saturday, Conley was asked if Trump has ever been on supplemental oxygen. “Right now, he is not on oxygen,” he replied.

“So he has not been on it during his COVID treatment?” the reporter asked.

“He’s not on oxygen,” Conley repeated.

“I know you said there’s no oxygen, but did he receive any on Thursday?” said another reporter.

“Thursday no oxygen,” said Conley. “None at this moment and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

