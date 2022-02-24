WATCH: Ukraine Live Stream Videos Capture Explosions, Missiles

WATCH: Ukraine Live Stream Videos Capture Explosions, Missiles

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ukraine live stream video

Getty Explosions were heard on live video in Ukraine

Live stream and other videos out of Ukraine captured explosions, missiles, and Russian warplanes as Russia launched an attack.

This TikTok video captured a massive explosion:

Videos showed Russian warplanes overhead.

https://twitter.com/PatrickHovey4/status/1496713564526051335

Several reporters were on the air on the evening of February 23, 2022 (United States’ time), broadcasting from Ukraine, when explosions could be heard in the background. You can watch the live videos that captured the explosions throughout this article, as well as see live stream and other videos from Ukraine as Russia launched its anticipated attack.

Air raid sirens were heard in Kiev.

According to CNN, several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, but people were still heading to work. Explosions were also reported in Kiev.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martial Law Was Instituted as TikTok Videos Showed People in War Shelters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted martial law, CNN reported, saying in a statement, in part, “Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.”

Tanks were captured rolling into Ukraine.

There were reports of Russian cruise missiles and warplanes in Ukraine.

CNN tweeted, “CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city.”

See Live Stream Videos From Ukraine Here


LIVE: Full scale invasion of Ukraine has begunLIVE: View of Maidan square in Kyiv, Ukraine as Russia unleashed a salvo of bombs this morning. The despot declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine after months of growing tension between the two nations. READ MORE: thesun.co.uk/news/17748257/putin-russian-ukraine-military-ww3/ The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around…2022-02-24T04:35:55Z

You can also watch live stream videos from Ukraine. Here are some of them:


LIVE: Russia Begins Military Operation Against UkraineNBC News NOW is live, reporting breaking news and developing stories in real time. We are on the scene, covering the most important stories of the day and taking deep dives on issues you care about. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of…2022-02-23T22:41:29Z

“As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs,” the Ukrainian president said, according to BBC. According to the Washington Post, President Joe Biden called the attack “premeditated war.”


EarthCam Live: Kyiv, UkraineEarthCam is bringing you another timely and globally relevant live-streaming view of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine! Check out Rusanivka, a man-made island and residential neighborhood in Kyiv. Viewers can also see the canal that surrounds Rusanivka, the Rusanivs'kyi Kanal, which connects to the Dnieper River. #Київ #Киев #EarthCam #live #webcam To view thousands more…2022-02-14T18:05:39Z

The New York Times reported that Biden “condemned” the attack and would address the American people on Thursday, February 24, 2022, about the developing crisis in Ukraine.


Russia Attacks Ukraine – LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE (Putin Declares War)Russia has attacked Ukraine, and it the Russian invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin has begun. Get the latest on the war in Ukraine in our LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE. Russian leader Vladimir Putin tonight declared war on Ukraine. In this interactive live stream, host Steve Lookner brings you the latest news and updates…2022-02-24T03:44:17Z

According to CBS News, its correspondents heard explosions in Kiev. Putin declared that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, CBS News reported. Putin recognized parts of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent, according to CBS.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called that act by Putin “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CBS reported. Biden had said he was “convinced” Russia would attack Ukraine, CBS reported.

‘Sounds of War,’ One Network Tweeted

Fox News also tweeted a video capturing explosions in the background, writing, “SOUNDS OF WAR: Explosions heard in the background as Fox News’ Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst reports from the ground in Kyiv after Putin orders ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”
ABC News tweeted, “Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine.”

Videos emerged of Russian warplanes.

There were also videos of what people said were Russian cruise missiles.

According to BBC, Ukraine’s president said he had tried to reach out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to no avail; he also said that Russia “had almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on Ukraine’s borders,” BBC reported, adding that Ukraine would defend itself.

READ NEXT: Cheslie Kryst Dead: Former Miss USA Dies by Suicide in New York

Read More
, ,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x