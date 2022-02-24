WATCH: Ukraine Live Stream Videos Capture Explosions, Missiles

Live stream and other videos out of Ukraine captured explosions, missiles, and Russian warplanes as Russia launched an attack.
This TikTok video captured a massive explosion:
Videos showed Russian warplanes overhead.
https://twitter.com/PatrickHovey4/status/1496713564526051335
Several reporters were on the air on the evening of February 23, 2022 (United States’ time), broadcasting from Ukraine, when explosions could be heard in the background. You can watch the live videos that captured the explosions throughout this article, as well as see live stream and other videos from Ukraine as Russia launched its anticipated attack.
Air raid sirens were heard in Kiev.
According to CNN, several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, but people were still heading to work. Explosions were also reported in Kiev.
Here’s what you need to know:
Martial Law Was Instituted as TikTok Videos Showed People in War Shelters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted martial law, CNN reported, saying in a statement, in part, “Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.”
Tanks were captured rolling into Ukraine.
There were reports of Russian cruise missiles and warplanes in Ukraine.
CNN tweeted, “CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city.”
See Live Stream Videos From Ukraine Here
You can also watch live stream videos from Ukraine. Here are some of them:
“As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs,” the Ukrainian president said, according to BBC. According to the Washington Post, President Joe Biden called the attack “premeditated war.”
The New York Times reported that Biden “condemned” the attack and would address the American people on Thursday, February 24, 2022, about the developing crisis in Ukraine.
According to CBS News, its correspondents heard explosions in Kiev. Putin declared that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, CBS News reported. Putin recognized parts of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent, according to CBS.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called that act by Putin “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CBS reported. Biden had said he was “convinced” Russia would attack Ukraine, CBS reported.
‘Sounds of War,’ One Network Tweeted
Fox News also tweeted a video capturing explosions in the background, writing, “SOUNDS OF WAR: Explosions heard in the background as Fox News’ Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst reports from the ground in Kyiv after Putin orders ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”
ABC News tweeted, “Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine.”
Videos emerged of Russian warplanes.
There were also videos of what people said were Russian cruise missiles.
According to BBC, Ukraine’s president said he had tried to reach out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to no avail; he also said that Russia “had almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on Ukraine’s borders,” BBC reported, adding that Ukraine would defend itself.
