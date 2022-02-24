WATCH: Ukraine Live Stream Videos Capture Explosions, Missiles

Live stream and other videos out of Ukraine captured explosions, missiles, and Russian warplanes as Russia launched an attack.

This TikTok video captured a massive explosion:

PRAY FOR UKRAINE THIS IS HORRIFIC pic.twitter.com/1n6kMRThCM — Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) February 24, 2022

Videos showed Russian warplanes overhead.

https://twitter.com/PatrickHovey4/status/1496713564526051335

Several reporters were on the air on the evening of February 23, 2022 (United States’ time), broadcasting from Ukraine, when explosions could be heard in the background. You can watch the live videos that captured the explosions throughout this article, as well as see live stream and other videos from Ukraine as Russia launched its anticipated attack.

Air raid sirens were heard in Kiev.

Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv after Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. https://t.co/mSLyAPWJRI pic.twitter.com/OPjSrwlJWt — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

According to CNN, several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, but people were still heading to work. Explosions were also reported in Kiev.

A cruise missile fired by the Russian army fell on Kiev #Ukraine#Russia pic.twitter.com/x0Cty5sDjX — breaking news (@breaknewsi) February 24, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Martial Law Was Instituted as TikTok Videos Showed People in War Shelters

Ukraine 🇺🇦 Kiev War Shelter 07:26 Am pic.twitter.com/JhbgoytVd3 — MAXX OLİVER (@maxxoliverny) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instituted martial law, CNN reported, saying in a statement, in part, “Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.”

Man these scenes from Ukraine 🇺🇦 are crazy pic.twitter.com/5UE5KS2vSv — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 24, 2022

Tanks were captured rolling into Ukraine.

NOW: Ukrainian Border Guard video, obtained by CNN, shows military tanks rolling into Ukraine from Belarus which borders Ukraine in the north. pic.twitter.com/aTrzvjylB1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 24, 2022

There were reports of Russian cruise missiles and warplanes in Ukraine.

Another Kaliber over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/vqfyQfbI7K — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 24, 2022

Footage being circulated of a Russian missile launch against #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/PsaMhWWuby — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 24, 2022

CNN tweeted, “CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city.”

CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city. https://t.co/y7MglyEtcd pic.twitter.com/YShfN9OBQf — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022

See Live Stream Videos From Ukraine Here





Play



LIVE: Full scale invasion of Ukraine has begun LIVE: View of Maidan square in Kyiv, Ukraine as Russia unleashed a salvo of bombs this morning. The despot declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine after months of growing tension between the two nations. READ MORE: thesun.co.uk/news/17748257/putin-russian-ukraine-military-ww3/ The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around… 2022-02-24T04:35:55Z

You can also watch live stream videos from Ukraine. Here are some of them:





Play



LIVE: Russia Begins Military Operation Against Ukraine NBC News NOW is live, reporting breaking news and developing stories in real time. We are on the scene, covering the most important stories of the day and taking deep dives on issues you care about. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of… 2022-02-23T22:41:29Z

“As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs,” the Ukrainian president said, according to BBC. According to the Washington Post, President Joe Biden called the attack “premeditated war.”





Play



EarthCam Live: Kyiv, Ukraine EarthCam is bringing you another timely and globally relevant live-streaming view of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine! Check out Rusanivka, a man-made island and residential neighborhood in Kyiv. Viewers can also see the canal that surrounds Rusanivka, the Rusanivs'kyi Kanal, which connects to the Dnieper River. #Київ #Киев #EarthCam #live #webcam To view thousands more… 2022-02-14T18:05:39Z

The New York Times reported that Biden “condemned” the attack and would address the American people on Thursday, February 24, 2022, about the developing crisis in Ukraine.





Play



Russia Attacks Ukraine – LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE (Putin Declares War) Russia has attacked Ukraine, and it the Russian invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin has begun. Get the latest on the war in Ukraine in our LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE. Russian leader Vladimir Putin tonight declared war on Ukraine. In this interactive live stream, host Steve Lookner brings you the latest news and updates… 2022-02-24T03:44:17Z

According to CBS News, its correspondents heard explosions in Kiev. Putin declared that he had “decided to conduct a special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, CBS News reported. Putin recognized parts of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent, according to CBS.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called that act by Putin “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CBS reported. Biden had said he was “convinced” Russia would attack Ukraine, CBS reported.

NOW – Air raid sirens are going off in #Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.pic.twitter.com/pGmnWvQFXh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 24, 2022

‘Sounds of War,’ One Network Tweeted

SOUNDS OF WAR: Explosions heard in the background as Fox News' Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst reports from the ground in Kyiv after Putin orders 'special military operation' in Ukraine. @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/0MZNDD7IU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2022

Fox News also tweeted a video capturing explosions in the background, writing, “SOUNDS OF WAR: Explosions heard in the background as Fox News’ Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst reports from the ground in Kyiv after Putin orders ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”

ABC News tweeted, “Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine.”

Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine. LATEST: https://t.co/Hq3CVT4l2t pic.twitter.com/87ZNAV2uf5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

Videos emerged of Russian warplanes.

🇺🇦 🇷🇺 Russian warplanes over Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hQNCdmJ3ML — The RAGE X (@theragex) February 24, 2022

There were also videos of what people said were Russian cruise missiles.

Another Russian cruise missile has been launched towards Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ehC8gDQSoQ — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) February 24, 2022

According to BBC, Ukraine’s president said he had tried to reach out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to no avail; he also said that Russia “had almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on Ukraine’s borders,” BBC reported, adding that Ukraine would defend itself.

