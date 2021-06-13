US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials take place at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, with qualifying heats beginning June 13.

The qualifying heats and finals for each event will be televised on NBC Sports Network and NBC (full schedule) every day between June 13 and June 20.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of all the action at the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials:

US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Preview

The top two finishers in each event final will earn spots on the Olympic team, with the exception of the 100- and 200-meter freestyles events, in which up to four athletes could make the cut.

A primary storyline heading into the trials is the return of Ryan Lochte. Years after the scandal that led to his exit from the sport in which he filed a false robbery report in Rio, Lochte will compete and attempt to qualify for the Olympic team. The bigger story, however, is the return of the competition after a hiatus due to the global pandemic last year.

“I think the kids are dying to race,” Ray Looze, coach of breaststroke star Lilly King, said heading into the trials.

“If anybody sets a world record, that’s a phenomenal accomplishment,” he added. “But I think there’s going to be some world records that go down because there’s been some people that have had to go through a great deal and they really, really want it bad.”

Preliminary events beginning on June 13 include:

–The men’s 400-meter individual medley, which will feature Rio Olympians Chase Kalisz (silver), and Jay Litherland (fifth), along with Carson Foster.

–The women’s 100-meter butterfly, which features Rio bronze medalist Dana Vollmer, Kelsi Dahlia, Katie McLaughlin, Claire Curzan and Torri Huske competing.

–Conor Dwyer, Connor Jaeger, Zane Grothe, Grant Shoults, Kieran Smith, Jake Magahey and Chris Wieser will all compete in the men’s 400-meter freestyle, which kicks off Sunday.

–The women’s 400-meter individual medley will feature Rio silver medalist Maya DiRado, Elizabeth Beisel, Ally McHugh, Brooke Forde, Melanie Margalis, Madisyn Cox and Leah Smith.

–In the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, Rio bronze medalist Cody Miller, Kevin Cordes, Andrew Wilson, Michael Andrew and Nic Fink will all be vying for top times.

It will be the first time since 1996 that decorated Olympian Michael Phelps will be absent from the Olympic swimming trials — a fact that could give others a chance at the spotlight.

“They’ll have more opportunities because Phelps isn’t there,” former swimming star Matt Biondi said. “Phelps carried the torch and ran the miles. Now he’s passing it off.”

“Our U.S. team is stacked,” Biondi added. “We have strong contingencies on both the male and female sides.”

