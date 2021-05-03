How to Watch USA vs Sweden U18 Hockey Worlds Online

Team USA will meet Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships on Monday at the Comerica Center in Frisco, TX.

In the US, the game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Sweden online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Sweden live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Sweden live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange plus Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue plus Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Sweden live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USA vs Sweden U18 Hockey World Quarterfinals Preview

Team USA wrapped up group play in thrilling fashion on Saturday, edging Finland 5-4 in overtime. American Ty Gallagher knotted things up with two second in regulation, pounding home the rebound of his own backhanded attempt, then fellow forward Sasha Pastujov carried the puck end-to-end before going five-hole to seal it under a minute into overtime.

“I like the way we came out, I like the way we played the entire game,” head coach Dan Muse said, according to the Team USA website. “I thought you could see from the opening shift that the guys were ready. There was a little more pop in everyone’s step. There was a little more detail in everybody’s game. There was a lot to like about that and a lot to build off of moving forward.”

The Americans went to overtime in three of their four Group B tests; they fell to Russia 7-6 in extra time in their tournament opener, then bested Germany 5-3 in regulation before topping the Czech Republic in a shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Team USA finished third in the group with 8 points; Russia and Finland had 9 apiece. The Czechs took the group’s fourth and final qualifying spot with 4 points.

“You go through a tournament like this and that mental resiliency has to play a role and we’ve faced that already,” Muse said, according to The Detroit News.

“The big thing for me is that we’re learning from things. We’re learning when things don’t go well, because nothing is going to be perfect.”

Pastujov recorded at least a point in each of Team USA’s group tests; his 7 points and 4 goals lead the team.

“He’s been doing it all year,” fellow forward Dylan Duke said of the Notre Dame commit, according to the official IIHF website. “It’s honestly no surprise to me. He’s a great player and great teammate. So he’s doing a great job. He’s buzzing all around the ice and I’m really proud of him and happy for him.”

Sweden pounded Latvia 7-0 earlier that day to clinch second place in Group A. The Swedes finished the round with 9 points, winning in regulation three times. Their lone defeat came against Canada, who won all four of their tests in regulation.

“We started slowly but after the power play in the first they were the better team,” Sweden head coach Anders Eriksen said, per the IIHF site. “But then we started to score and in the third we were the better team. We’ve had our ups and downs in the tournament so far. I think the boys were pretty eager to qualify for the quarter-finals, but I think we can play better, play a full 60 minutes.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.