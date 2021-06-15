Victor Lee Tucker: Georgia Man Kills Cashier in Mask Dispute, Cops Say

Victor Lee Tucker, Jr. is the Georgia man accused of shooting and killing a supermarket cashier during an argument about his face mask. It happened at a Big Bear store in Decatur on June 14.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tucker also exchanged gunfire with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was working at Big Bear as a security guard at the time. Tucker and the deputy both suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

The cashier was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her name has not been released. WAGA-TV reported the cashier had been working at the Big Bear for about 10 years and was in her 40s.

The deputy’s name was also not made public.

The shooting took place around 1:10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, at the Big Bear grocery store located on Candler Road in Decatur, Georgia. Investigators said Tucker argued with the female cashier in the checkout line about his face mask.

The store owner told WXIA-TV that the cashier had asked Tucker to pull up his mask. He said Tucker refused to do so.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tucker left the store without buying his items before returning moments later. Investigators said he walked back up to the cashier, pulled a handgun and shot her.

Officials said a security guard, who was identified as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, pulled his own weapon. He and Tucker exchanged gunfire and both were shot. Sheriff Maddox said both men were hit at least a couple of times.

Two DeKalb County Police Department then arrested Tucker. According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release, Tucker tried to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.

A second cashier was also grazed by a bullet. She was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

2. Tucker Will Face a Murder Charge

Tucker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the shooting. Officials said his condition was stable.

He’s expected to face a murder charge for the shooting death of the cashier, WAGA-TV reported. He’ll likely face additional charges but as of this writing, those details were not yet publicly available. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the case would be sent over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation wrapped.

It was not immediately clear how long Tucker would be in the hospital. As of June 15, there was no record of Tucker in a search of DeKalb County inmates.

3. The Off-Duty Deputy May Have Saved Other Lives, Officials Say





The name of the Big Bear security guard has not been released. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said he was a 30-year law enforcement veteran. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center and was expected to recover.

She said he previously worked for the Dekalb County Police Department. After retiring, he became a reserve deputy for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He worked part-time at Big Bear, WAGA-TV reported.

Sheriff Maddox stressed during the news conference that the deputy did “what he is trained to do” by confronting Tucker. When asked, she said his actions may have protected other people in the store from harm. She described him as a “stand-up, professional individual.”

4. Court Records Suggest Tucker Has Been Arrested for Violence Before

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Tucker as a resident of Palmetto, Georgia. He is 30 years old.

DeKalb County court records list a 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker, Jr. with several prior arrests. The list includes a case from 2018. The defendant was charged with battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of law enforcement.

The record adds this was a case of family violence. The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to attend parenting classes.

5. Masks Are Still Required in Public in Decatur

Coronavirus restrictions have been easing around the country. But cities still have the option of enforcing mask mandates in public places. Decatur, Georgia, still has a mask mandate in place.

According to a City Manager news release, the city decided to extend the mandate until June 21. The City Commission decided to keep it in place because, as of mid-May, less than 20 percent of the city’s population had been vaccinated. The city hoped vaccination rates would go up by June 21.

