‘Get the F**k Out:’ Cali Woman Attacks Tribe Members Protesting Border Wall

A video of a California woman is going viral after she was filmed attacking several members of a Native American tribe protesting the Trump Administration’s border wall.

For months, the Kumeyaay tribe has been protesting the construction of the wall in East San Diego County, according to Fox 5 San Diego. The tribe, which has ancestral roots across the U.S.-Mexico border, has filed a lawsuit against the White House to cease efforts.

On September 18, an unidentified woman was captured in a now-viral video attacking several protesters camping near the construction site, telling them to “get the f**k out of here.”

The video was later picked up by the Instagram account “kumeyaaydefenseagainstthewall,” with the caption:

Tonight we experienced a violent woman who tried to tear our tents down. We de escalated and stayed non violent. We used songs and prayers again just like how we non violently stop desecration to the land. Say a prayer for these folks who are disconnected to themselves. Make space for those who are so hurt they act violently. The reason why these incidents happen is because we are so dehumanized in their eyes. And it’s been happening since the beginning of invasion. We stay non violent. We stay in prayer,” the Instagram posts says.

In the clip, the woman is shown telling tribe members, “this is my community” and “you guys are disturbing the job.”

At one point, she is seen slapping at least two people while shouting “all of you get the f**k out of here.”

The tribe members repeatedly attempted to calm her down, saying “we are not violent,” the video shows.

A second Instagram video posted by the account shows the unnamed woman returning the following morning to continue to her harassment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tribe Members Say Construction is Happening on ‘Burial Sites’ & ‘Sacred Lands’

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFanAzDjTbB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians, one of 12 bands of the Kumeyaay people, filed a lawsuit in federal court last month against President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, according to The Associated Press.

The suit alleges that the border wall construction in San Diego is disrupting “Kumeyaay burial sites and sacred lands, causing irreversible and easily avoidable damage to Kumeyaay remains, cultural items, history, and religious practices,” the outlet added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers are denying the tribe’s accusations, stating that there is no evidence to prove such claims, the Border Report said.

“Based on prior environmental surveys and stakeholder coordination completed, no biological, cultural, or historical sites were identified within the blasting area located within the Roosevelt Reservation,” CBP said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“In addition, CBP has and will continue to coordinate with federal land managers, state agencies, local governments, tribal governments, and other interested stakeholders.”

Kumeyaay Tribal Members can Trace Their San Diego Lineage Back to at Least 12,000 Years

According to Kumeyaay.info, members of the Kumeyaay tribe have occupied the San Diego region for at least 12,000 years — spanning 600 generations.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican American War and established the current U.S.-Mexico border, the site continues.

The new border “cut through the heart of Kumeyaay ancestral lands and to this day the ‘border situation’ effectively alienates the southern Kumeyaay in Mexico from their northern Kumeyaay relatives in the United States,” Kumeyaay.info states.

