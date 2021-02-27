How to Watch Canelo vs Yildirim on PS4 or PS5

Buy Canelo vs Yildirim

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KO) will defend his super middleweight title against Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KO) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Yildirim set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

The PPV costs $49.99 through traditional cable TV providers, but the better way to watch is through the DAZN streaming service (available in USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy and many other countries). Not only is it cheaper to watch through DAZN ($19.99 for a one-month subscription), but you can also watch on any number of streaming devices, including your PlayStation 4 or 5.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Canelo vs Yildirim and all the fights on your PS4 or PS5:

Note: Canelo vs Yildirim is included in your subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the DAZN app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the DAZN app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “DAZN” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the DAZN app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 8) Select Canelo vs Yildirim to start watching

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for a month of DAZN:

Date Event Sat, Feb. 27 Parker vs Fa Sat, Mar. 13 Estrada vs Chocolatito Sat, Mar. 20 Okolie vs Glowacki Sat, Mar. 27 Povetkin vs Whyte Fri, Apr. 9 Benn vs Vargas

Where Else Can You Watch Canelo vs Yildirim?

If you don’t want to watch on your PS4 or PS5, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

Canelo vs Yildirim Preview

In his first title defense since winning the WBC and WBA super middleweight championships in December, Alvarez will take on mandatory challenger Yildirim in a fight the champ is widely expected to win. With his only career loss coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, Alvarez has won each of his 13 fights since, often in dominating fashion. Now, he’ll face the 29-year-old Yildirim, who hasn’t fought in two years.

In his last outing, Yildirim lost by a technical split decision after he accidentally butted heads with Anthony Dirrell back in February of 2019, making Dirrell bleed from a nasty cut as a result. Now, Yildirim says he’s ready to get back in the ring — and he’s confident he can defy the odds.

“It’s a big fight for me and big chance for me. We are ready for the big fight, you know,” Yildirim said about facing Alvarez. “I know it’s a big chance for my career. We are ready for the war, you know. I don’t care what everyone says, underdog — I don’t care. I don’t care what everyone says, we are ready for the war. After one week everyone knows that I will be world champion.”

Yildirim’s promoter, Ahmet Oner, agrees, and has been doing his best to increase the hype.

“[Yildirim] says he will shock the world, but for him to even get to this point, he has already shocked the world. Because on the other side, it’s Canelo Alvarez. It’s like facing Ronaldo or Messi in soccer. For a Turkish boxer to appear on a stage like this, understand that he is talented. In Turkish sports, we have never been able to get to a position like this,” Oner said, via ESPN.

For his part, the 30-year-old Alvarez is confident — but he’s not taking his opponent for granted.

“I’ve always had these situations where people are asking and looking ahead to other fights,” Alvarez said, per Yahoo Sports. “I stay focused on the short-term goal of unifying, but I’m 100 percent focused. That’s how I handle it, by only focusing on the upcoming fight.”

An elite defensive fighter, Canelo has been known to wear opponents down with a fury of effective jabs and timely power shots, and he’ll look to do the same here against Yildirim, who he spoke relatively highly of this week.

“I see a strong fighter,” Alvarez said of Yildirim. “I see a fighter that goes forward, obviously. He has lots of courage. He can be dangerous at any moment because he is a strong fighter. There’s no doubt that I am a fighter that has more qualities, obviously. But in boxing, you must always, always be aware.”