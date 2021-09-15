Watch SpaceX Inspiration4’s Civilian Launch Live Online

Today is the historic Inspiration4 civilian SpaceX launch. The five-hour launch window begins at 8:02 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, September 15. You can watch the launch live via the live stream videos below.

It’s important to note that launches are subject to change, and weather or other factors could delay today’s launch. The next launch window is set for September 16. One app that you can be used to be notified about when the launch is happening is Space Launch Now, available on Google Play or iOS.

You Can Watch Inspiration4’s Falcon 9 Rocket & Launch Live





A live view of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is streaming in the video above courtesy of Spaceflight Now.

SpaceX has an official YouTube live stream that will broadcast the launch live. You can watch it here or in the embedded video below.





The live stream video will go live on September 15 at 2:45 p.m. Central. The launch window itself doesn’t open until 8:02 p.m. Eastern, so you’ll be able to watch the stream for about four hours before the launch can start. This is a great way to stay updated on what’s happening with Inspiration4 and if any launch details have changed.

SpaceX wrote on YouTube about the video:

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, September 15 at 8:02 p.m. EDT (Thursday, September 16 at 00:02 UTC) for launch of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit – aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Approximately three days after liftoff, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will splash down at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast. SpaceX’s webcast for launch of the Inspiration4 mission will go live about 4 hours before liftoff. Inspiration4 is commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Joining him are Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.

Everyday Astronaut Also Has a Live Stream Available

If you want to see a different perspective, Everyday Astronaut also has a live stream that you can watch here or below.





The YouTube account noted:

SpaceX will launch four private astronauts on the first free flight mission of Crew Dragon on Inspiration4. The Falcon 9 B1062-3 will launch Crew Dragon C207-2 into a 590 km low-Earth orbit; this will mark the highest orbit a crewed mission has gone to since the STS-103 mission in 1999. The Inspiration4 mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A), at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, USA.

SpaceX noted the following about the flight’s objectives:

The Inspiration4 mission is part of Jared’s ambitious fundraising goal to give hope to all kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to learn how you can help the Inspiration4 crew reach their $200M fundraising goal.

During their multi-day journey in orbit, the Inspiration4 crew will conduct scientific research designed to advance human health on Earth and during future long-duration spaceflights.

