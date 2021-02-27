Where to Watch North Dakota State vs Southern Illinois Football

The North Dakota State Bison (2-0) will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC North Dakota

NDSU vs SIU Preview

The Bison are fresh from a 25-7 win over Youngstown State last Sunday. NDSU quarterback Zeb Noland completed 50 percent of his passes (9-18) for 74 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. NDSU relied heavily on the run game, with Kobe Johnson getting the bulk of the team’s carries. Johnson had 16 rushes for 114 yards and a score, while Jalen Bussey had six carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns. The duo of Bussey and Johnson combined for 7.2 yards a carry, and they should be a major focal point for the Bison on offense this season.

“A year under his belt, a year in the weight room for Kobe has been instrumental in his development from a physical standpoint. He had 15-16 carries, but he was in the game for 32-33 snaps. He was banged up and sore on Tuesday, but knowing him, that’s the way he wants it,” Bison head coach Matt Entz said this week, per 247 Sports.

Entz also said he feels good about his quarterback, despite Noland’s shaky debut. “You also have to remember it was 2018 since Zeb started a football game. I’m sure there were some nerves and that was part of it, but he’s an extremely mature individual. He can take the good with the bad, there was very little bad, but we can continue to be efficient and hit some throws. Take some of the easy throws, check it down to the fullback, and get six or seven and it’ll be second and three.”

They’ll be facing a Salukis squad that lost their first spring game last weekend against North Dakota, 44-21. South Dakota had two quarterbacks competing for the starting job see action, with one slightly outperforming the other. Nic Baker went 12-23 for 153 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, while Kare Lyles was far more accurate, completing 12 of 14 passes for 74 yards and a score. Still, Lyles fumbled twice before leaving the game with a rib injury, so Baker could get the nod against the Bison.

SIU head coach Nick Hill noted after the game that his team’s five total turnovers were the primary problem in the loss. “There’s no magic formula to that,” Hill said, in reference to the turnovers. “You have to make smart decisions with the ball from the quarterback position and you have to have great ball security.”

NDSU has allowed 17.5 points a game on defense over two games, so Southern Illinois will be challenged in a big way again. “I think we have a good football team, and we’ll show that throughout the season,” Hill added.