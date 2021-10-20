How to Watch Rockets Online Without Cable

It’s likely another rebuilding year in Houston, but with Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood, Alperen Sengun and a handful of other young talent, the Rockets will certainly be fun to watch develop.

In 2021-22, most Rockets games will be televised in local markets on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on AT&T SportsNet Southwest), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Rockets game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Rockets Market

This is the only streaming service that includes all four of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while AT&T SportsNet Southwest (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Rockets game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Southwest (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rockets games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You’re Out of the Rockets Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockets games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockets games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Rockets Season Preview 2021-22

For the first time in nine years, the Rockets will open a season without James Harden on the roster.

The franchise shipped the 2018 NBA MVP to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal during the 2020-21 campaign to spur a rebuild, netting four first-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, along with a trio of players no longer on the roster.

The remaining Rockets sputtered to the worst mark in the league, 17-55, and drew the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — quite an eventual first year in charge for head coach Stephen Silas.

“Last year was challenging,” he said late in the offseason, according to The Associated Press. “It started off one way and then we had a bunch of changes and COVID and injuries and everything. I learned a lot last year. So, there’s not a feeling that last year was lost at all because I learned a lot about a bunch of our guys as far as them sticking with it and playing hard at the end and who we can depend on.”

Houston made Jalen Green the first draft pick of the post-Harden era. The guard, who last year averaged 17.9 points per contest for the G League Ignite, is one of four teenage Rockets drafted in the first round last year, joined by big man Alperen Sengun (16th pick), forward Usman Garuba (23rd), and shooting guard Josh Christopher (24th).

“The thing that stands out to me about this group is that is that they’re all looking at this year as an opportunity, as a fun opportunity to let the rookies live out their dreams,” Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said, per AP. “But it’s also a chance to really take a step forward in our venture.”

Big man Christian Wood proved to be the brightest of a handful of bright spots for Houston a season ago. In his first year after coming over in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Late in the offseason, Wood said he’d worked on improving his finishing, passing, and shooting.

“I feel like at times my shot was inconsistent,” the 26-year-old said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I want to be able to shoot consistently even though I shot a good percentage (37.4 percent on 3s.) I want … to be able to pass out of double teams. I think I’ll see a lot more double teams coming my way this season. It’s something I have to be ready for.”