Where to Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana Cricket in USA

The Trinidad and Tobago national cricket team will meet that of Guyana on Saturday in the 2020–21 Regional Super50 final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana Preview

Guyana blasted the Windward Islands by 95 runs in the semifinals to secure a final meeting with Trinidad and Tobago, who dealt Jaguars their lone defeat in the group stage.

“We have done well so far in this tournament with just one hiccup versus Trinidad,” Guyana captain Leon Johnson said following the semifinal victory, according to Loop Jamaica. “Coming into the tournament we had a lot of preparation back home and have a lot of seasoned campaigners and guys who are in a good place mentally. With COVID around, they didn’t have any (Mashramani) celebrations at home, so hopefully, we can come out and win on Saturday and give the people back home something to celebrate.”

Shimron Hetmyer paced Guyana to their 305 runs against the Windwards, making 113 runs off 80 balls to earn player of the match honors.

“I spoke to him and told him that’s the way he needs to play,” Johnson said, according to the Jamaica Observer.

“You can’t always go out and obviously bully [bowlers], he just needs to take his time and bat — and you saw that in the last game against the Windward Islands. He took his time and he scored pretty easily.”

Hetmyer was paired with fellow lefty Raymon Reifer, who made a career-high 90 runs off 113 balls. Guyana left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took 4 wickets for 53 runs.

“It (Reifer’s innings) was very, very good,” Hetmyer said, per Loop Jamaica. “From coming in at 60-something for four and batting with me throughout, it was very well done from him. I’m happy he is here coming from Bangladesh and overall great effort from us as a team. Motie has been the man with the golden arm for us this tournament and it’s just for him to continue being the man we can throw the ball to at any time and pick up wickets for us.”

Trinidad and Tobago overcame Jamaica in the semis, catching 255 runs with 6 wickets to spare. Ravi Rampaul took 4 wickets for 29 runs to lead an impressive performance by the Red Force’s bowlers.

“Tonight was good and it was one of our more complete games. All credit to the bowlers for limiting them to 250 on that track because you (bowlers) weren’t getting much out of it,” Trinidad and Tobago captain Kieron Pollard said, according to Loop Jamaica.

“Ravi showed his experience, Imran (Khan) showed his experience. We knew once we kept them to under 260 with our batting lineup although we played a batter short, we could try to overhaul that target.”