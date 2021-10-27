Wizards vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Boston Celtics look to win their third game in a row as they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Washington in the Wizards market and NBC Sports Boston in the Celtics market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Wizards vs Celtics, with your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

If the Game is out of Your Market

Wizards vs Celtics Preview

After dropping their first two, the Celtics have won two in a row, the latest being a thrilling 140-129 overtime victory against a talented Hornets squad. Jayson Tatum led the way with 41 points, including some clutch buckets down the stretch.

Tatum is a two-time All-Star but is on the verge of being among the brightest stars in the NBA, which has become evident from the attention he gets from crowds around the league.

“He understands the crowd and the attention he draws every night,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Different teams have different game plans, but if he gets it rolling scoring-wise, you know they are going to come after him. It’s something he has embraced from Day 1. Eight assists tonight is huge. But not only his scoring, he’s getting everyone else involved.

“As with every team, their best players usually have to be their best playmakers. So we’ve asked him to do that this year, get guys involved, and he’s taken on the challenge from Day 1 — whether it’s from the post, isolation, he’s willing to give up the ball and trust his teammates, and that makes it easier on him for the rest of the game.”

Tatum’s co-star was Jalen Brown, who made highlight reels with a posterizing dunk on Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

“I had to make up for the missed dunk in New York,” Brown said of the dunk. “So my teammates was teasing me a little bit. It was just a good play. Miles, obviously, is one of the better athletes in the league, so I knew that if I tried to lay it up, he was going to send it back to Boston. So I knew if was going up, I was going up with bad intentions.”

Washington was routed by the Nets last time out for their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. Despite the loss, the rebuild Wizards have looked good so far this season but have to respond to their first adversity on Wednesday against the Celtics.

Against Brooklyn, the Wizards fell behind 38-20 in the first quarter and never recovered.

“We just got stagnant. I think a lot of that was the switching [from Brooklyn’s defense] — it’s given us problems before,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We kind of settled and fell into that, playing a lot of one-on-one [isolation] ball. Still got decent looks out of it at times, but they didn’t fall. So it just kind of compounds itself and takes on a snowball effect. We kind of just lose a little bit of our identity on that end of the floor.”

Boston is a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup.