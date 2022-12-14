Waukesha Police Shooting: Officer, Female Suspect Shot

A Waukesha police shooting left a police officer injured and a female suspect deceased, according to a press release from the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Department. The officer was saved by his ballistic vest. The suspect fired first, police said.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 3:35 p.m., officers from the Waukesha Police Department “responded to the 1500 blk of Oakdale Dr for a wellbeing check,” the press release, emailed to Heavy by Waukesha police, said.

The suspect, who has not been named, was shot by the officer, who opened fire after being struck by her gunfire, police said in the release. Two officers went to the hospital, but only one was shot. You can listen to dispatch audio:

Waukesha is a suburban community in Waukesha County that is located next to Milwaukee County.

In Waukesha, the injured officer is expected to live.

Officers Went Into the Basement to Check on the Female Suspect, When She Opened Fire, Police Say

Police say the female suspect was holed up in the basement.

“Officers met with the landlord who requested assistance from the police while he spoke with the tenant, who was displaying erratic behavior,” police say.

“The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down in the basement the female suspect fired at the officers. One Waukesha Police officer was struck by gunfire. The victim officer returned fire striking the female suspect.”

Captain Dan Baumann said in a news conference that it’s not yet clear whether there were well-being checks at the residence before.

The landlord was concerned about the woman’s “erratic, irrational thoughts,” and the landlord was caring what was going on and wanted officers to assist for safety reasons, according to Baumann.

It’s not clear how many times the officer was shot. “It was a very chaotic scene,” he said. Whether the woman died of the officer’s gunfire will be determined by the medical examiner’s office, Baumann said.

The Suspect Was Located Deceased in the Basement

According to the police news release, the Waukesha Police Department Deployable Technology Unit “responded to the scene and utilized unmanned aerial vehicles to locate the suspect in the basement. Officers entered the residence and located the suspect deceased in the basement. A firearm was recovered on scene.”

Police continued: “Both victim officers are male. One of the victim officers is 44 years old with 21 years of service. The second victim officer is 38 years old with 12 years of service.”

Both officers “are being treated and are in good condition. The officer that was shot was wearing his ballistic vest, which was effective. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Greenfield Police Department will investigating this incident.”

Continued police:

The scene is secure and safe, however the investigation is very fluid. Information relative toround count, type of firearm, suspect identification will not be able to be accurately answered at this time as we need to vet and verify all the information in cooperation with MAIT. Initial information shows that the officers acted within state statutes and department policy, and fulfilled the Mission of the Waukesha Police Department, ‘A Pledge to Serve with Integrity, Honor and Courage.’

