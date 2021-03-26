How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State Hockey Online Free

Top-seeded Wisconsin begins their quest for a seventh national title when they take on Bemidji State on Friday in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Regional Semifinals.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State Preview

The top-seeded Wisconsin Badgers and the Bemidji State Beavers get the 2021 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament underway on Friday with a regional semifinal matchup from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Wisconsin, the Bridgeport Regional’s No. 1 seed, is the fourth overall seed in the tournament. The Badgers captured the Big Ten regular-season championship and are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

Wisconsin fell in the Big Ten championship game to Minnesota, 6-4, but made things interesting in the third period, cutting a 5-1 deficit to one.

The Badgers are led by sophomore sensation Cole Caufield, who leads the nation in goals scored (28) and points (49). Caufield’s star shines brightest when the game is on the line – he’s second in the country with five game-winning goals and ranks first in power-play tallies with ten.

Caufield, who was named Big Ten Player of the Year, is joined by his teammate and fellow sophomore Dylan Holloway as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is given to the top NCAA hockey player in the country.

Wisconsin brings a potent offense to the ice, featuring three of the top seven scorers in the nation. The Badgers scored an NCAA Division I-best 115 goals in 30 games this season.

Tony Granato, the Big Ten Coach of the Year, has architected a lethal power-play, with the Badgers ranking first with a 31.5% execution rate with a man-advantage (29-for-92).

Wisconsin is 37-22-2 all-time in NCAA tournament action and will be looking for their seventh national championship and first since 2006.

Bemidji State, a member of the WCHA Conference, will be making its first NCAA tournament appearance in 11 years.

The Beavers are currently ranked No. 15 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine national poll. They finished fourth in the WCHA and made the tournament via an at-large bid selection.

Bemidji State comes into the tournament having won six of their last eight games. The Beavers proved throughout the season that they could stand up against the nation’s best, running off a stretch of six in a row against ranked opponents between Jan 8-Feb. 20 and going 5-4-1 against teams in the USA Today/USA Hockey Top-10.

Leading the way for the Beavers is freshman forward Ethan Somoza, who has a team-best 13 goals. He is the first native Californian to be named captain for Bemidji State.

The winner of Wisconsin-Bemidji State will take on the winner of second-seeded Massachusetts (Hockey East tournament champions) vs. third-seeded Lake Superior St. (WCHA tournament champions) in the Bridgeport regional final on Saturday.

Click here for the full NCAA Tournament bracket.