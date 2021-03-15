Wisconsin vs Penn State Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The top-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (19-8-1) face-off with the fifth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (10-11-0) in the men’s hockey Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Monday.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs Penn State online for free:

Wisconsin vs Penn State Big Ten Semifinal Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers, ranked fourth in the nation, take to the ice on Monday against the Big Ten’s fifth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the conference tournament semifinals in South Bend, Indiana.

Wisconsin finished the 2020-2021 season at 19-8-1 overall and clinched the regular-season conference title with two wins against Michigan State last week. The Badgers won their last four contests and are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games en route to receiving a bye into the semifinal round in the Big Ten Tournament.

It’s been a banner season for the Badgers to date, culminating with three of their personnel being nominated for 2020-2021 Big Ten Hockey Awards.

Sophomore forward Cole Caufield, the nation’s leading scorer, is up for the conference’s Player of the Year award, team captain Ty Emberson is a finalist for the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award and Tony Granato was nominated for the conference’s Coach of the Year.

In net, senior graduate transfer goalie Robbie Beydoun recorded three shutouts this season and freshman Cameron Rowe had two of his own, giving the Badgers their most shutouts since 2012-2013.

Wisconsin was ranked No. 4 in last week’s national poll – their highest ranking in more than seven seasons.

Boston College has taken over the #1 spot in the USA Today/@USAHMagazine Men’s Poll! Details → https://t.co/yMZDnlhFqF pic.twitter.com/WMxWCpbmus — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 8, 2021

Penn State comes into Monday’s matchup fresh off a come-from-behind win in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, when they knocked off Notre Dame, 6-3.

The Nittany Lions were stunned in the opening minutes when they fell behind 2-0 in the first 2:31 but bounced back with five unanswered goals.

Sophomore forward Connor McMenamin and freshman forward Chase McLane each scored twice, recording their first multi-goal games.

Junior goaltender Oskar Autio rebounded from a rough start to save 33 shots and improved to 9-8-0 on the season.

Penn State delivered Notre Dame their first loss at home in the Big Ten Tournament. The Fighting Irish were previously 6-0 in such contests.

The Nittany Lions have advanced to six consecutive Big Ten Tournament semifinals and have made the semifinal round in seven out of the eight years that the tournament has been held.

Following the Wisconsin-Penn State semifinal, No. 2 Minnesota will take on No. 3 Michigan in the nightcap beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the championship game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.