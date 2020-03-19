Bills Among Teams Interested in Melvin Gordon

Fresh off a season where he held out in hope of a new contract, Melvin Gordon is likely the best running back available in NFL free agency. It seems unlikely that he’ll be back in Los Angeles after the Chargers gave fellow RB Austin Ekeler a significant deal.

Tough Market Ahead for Gordon?

The market for Melvin Gordon is expected to be weak from a financial standpoint. Gordon is receiving interest, just not the type he was anticipating when he held out last season. The Chargers offered him a deal in the $10 million per season range, as Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors notes. Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports that no team is coming anywhere close to that figure.

Gordon’s representatives have spoken to the Bills among other teams, Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com reports. No word on what kind of offer the franchise would be willing to make to bring the former first-round pick to Buffalo.

Devin Singletary Remains the Lead Back

The franchise envisions using Gordon in tandem with breakout running back Devin Singletary in their backfield.

Singletary was the team’s third-round pick in the 2019 draft. He ran for 775 yards in the 12 games that he played. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, which was tied for the best in the league among players with at least 150 rushes (Titans RB Derrick Henry).

The Bills obviously made it a priority to add weapons around QB Josh Allen this offseason. The team traded for Stefon Diggs, giving up a first-rounder in their package for the Vikings WR. Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million deal back in 2018 and the 26-year-old playmaker appeared disgruntled in Minnesota, sending out cryptic messages on social media before the team traded him away.

If the team makes another addition in Gordon, the offensive weaponry would be unmatched by many in the league. The franchise would possess the most dynamic backfield in the AFC East and one of the most electric running back duos in the entire league.

With Tom Brady leaving the AFC East, the division is there for the taking. Buffalo made the postseason last year, falling to the Texans in the first round. The organization wants to build on that success and capture its first division title since 1995.

READ NEXT: Top Trade Destinations for LT Trent Williams