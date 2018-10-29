10 Best Gifts for Fishermen: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Here’s a pair of multi use pliers that will make a great addition to your favorite fisherman’s tackle box or fishing backpack. For most fishermen including myself, pliers and forceps have a tendency to come and go. It’s an item that’s frequently used and frequently lost while out fishing.

Owning a nicer quality pair that’s really worth looking after (at not much of a cost) is a great way to ensure they won’t disappear. This pair of aluminum pliers by Piscifun is mindfully built to be super tough and highly functionable — it’s probably the last pair of pliers the fisherman you’re shopping for will ever own.

The jaws are built from stainless steel while the included line cutters located in the deepest part of the jaw’s notch are crafted from tungsten carbide. All the materials used with this product have been selected for resistance against corrosion and overall strength! The pliers are great for removing hooks and even have some notches within the jaws for crimping down split shots.

The included line cutters makes these pliers an awesome multi tool. The cutters can handle just about any thickness of fishing line, braid, or fly line so this is an acceptable tool for any style fisherman — fresh or saltwater. The blades are even replaceable so if your favorite fisherman is really hard on them and cuts a lot of wire line or tough braid, they can replace the cutters without needing to buy a whole new pair of pliers.

It will take a lot of abuse to dull the cutters on this pair, but it’s still cool knowing that they can be replaced if needed. Piscifun also includes a sheath and a lanyard with this purchase so these pliers can be incorporated into the rest of your favorite fisherman’s gear right away.

With 10 different color options to choose from, you’ll find the right one for whoever you’re shopping for. This product ships free on purchases over $25, so snag a few for all the beloved anglers in your life.