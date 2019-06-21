7 Best Underwater Drones: Your Buyer’s Guide

Here’s a particularly user-friendly underwater drone option that’s equipped with some very cool features and accessories!

The PowerVision Wizard Underwater Drone is hands down one of the best value options on the market for both recreational and professional applications. Navigation is precise and easy to operate with a little practice, while the equipped camera is top-notch allowing for stellar 12MP photos and 4K video! PowerVision furthermore includes a 64GB SD card so you’re ready for action right out of the box!

This option even comes equipped with VR (virtual reality) goggles so you can experience piloting the drone from the perspective of the drone! Neat stuff! There’s also an included controller which is preferred by a lot of drone pilots over using a smartphone as the control center.

If you’re a fisherman, you’ll be blown away by the Wizard’s built-in PowerSeeker fish finder! Not only does this underwater drone have operating sonar, but it also has a bait-drop feature so you can locate the fish, and then leave your bait right in the feeding zone! The fishing applications are endless considering the tether for this drone is 230 feet long.

The Wizard does not have a terribly impressive maximum depth at just 98 feet, but depending on where you plan on exploring, this may or may not be an issue. Good news is, the built-in headlights provide awesome visibility even in the pitch black so you can at least navigate and shoot footage with ease after or before dark!

All things considered, this is an excellent quality underwater drone for the cost that is loaded with impressive features. If you don’t need a submersible capable of super deep dives, then this is the most inclusive, highest quality option at this price point!