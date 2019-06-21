7 Best Underwater Drones: Your Buyer’s Guide

Drones are quickly becoming more and more user-friendly as well as more advanced and capable of taking incredible footage! When it comes to capturing unique remote-controlled footage and photographs, most people think of aerial drones, but the best underwater drones should not be overlooked – especially if you’re a fishing, diving or boating enthusiast!
Our list of the best underwater drones has compiled the top quality and value options for exploring underneath the surface of any water body and capturing otherwise impossible to view images from beneath the waves!
1. PowerVision PowerRay Wizard Underwater Drone with 4K UHD CameraPrice: $1,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum depth of 98 feet with a 230 foot long tether
- Fully integrated 4K UHD camera shoots 12MP stills
- VR headset included for fully immersive experience and operation
- 64GB SD card
- Nice quality, effective headlights for exploration in the dark
- Very reasonable price point
- Max depth of 98 feet is not terribly impressive
- Setup software to get started is a pain to get through
- Operating this drone will require a bit of a learning curve, as will most more advanced drones of any kind
Here’s a particularly user-friendly underwater drone option that’s equipped with some very cool features and accessories!
The PowerVision Wizard Underwater Drone is hands down one of the best value options on the market for both recreational and professional applications. Navigation is precise and easy to operate with a little practice, while the equipped camera is top-notch allowing for stellar 12MP photos and 4K video! PowerVision furthermore includes a 64GB SD card so you’re ready for action right out of the box!
This option even comes equipped with VR (virtual reality) goggles so you can experience piloting the drone from the perspective of the drone! Neat stuff! There’s also an included controller which is preferred by a lot of drone pilots over using a smartphone as the control center.
If you’re a fisherman, you’ll be blown away by the Wizard’s built-in PowerSeeker fish finder! Not only does this underwater drone have operating sonar, but it also has a bait-drop feature so you can locate the fish, and then leave your bait right in the feeding zone! The fishing applications are endless considering the tether for this drone is 230 feet long.
The Wizard does not have a terribly impressive maximum depth at just 98 feet, but depending on where you plan on exploring, this may or may not be an issue. Good news is, the built-in headlights provide awesome visibility even in the pitch black so you can at least navigate and shoot footage with ease after or before dark!
All things considered, this is an excellent quality underwater drone for the cost that is loaded with impressive features. If you don’t need a submersible capable of super deep dives, then this is the most inclusive, highest quality option at this price point!
2. Fathom One Underwater DronePrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 150 foot maximum depth
- 2-3 hour battery life
- Built-in 1080p camera with on-board file storage!
- Adaptable action rail for attaching an extra camera/lights to the bottom of the drone
- 150 feet max depth is not terribly impressive for the cost
- No included controller - must utilize your smartphone
- Complaints that the app software needs some improvement
Here’s another excellent drone for the cost that’s designed to be particularly easy to operate once you download the software for your smartphone.
The Fathom One Underwater Drone is quite comparable to the Wizard previously listed, with a few key differences. This drone option shoots 1080p rather than 4K video but can dive an additional 50 feet down to a maximum depth of 150 feet. The image quality of the included camera is still quite decent, so if you’re looking for a lower priced underwater drone option that can dive well below 100 feet, this is a solid choice.
While the camera is not the most impressive compared to some other underwater drone options, there is an adaptable action rail for attaching an extra camera or additional lighting. If you like this drone’s capabilities and price point but have a need for a higher quality camera (maybe you already own one) then you have the option to customize this unit a bit!
This drone can live stream to one or multiple devices, and also has onboard built-in storage for your files. The battery life can last up to three hours depending on how you pilot the Fathom One, so you have plenty of time to capture the footage you’re looking for!
Advanced controls allow for precise piloting of the Fathom One in any direction – you’ll feel like a robotics professional after a little practice with this one!
Fathom does not include a carry case with this option, so be mindful of how you store and transport it. All in all, another excellent value option with some killer capabilities and customization potential!
3. Youcan Robot BW Space Underwater Drone with 4K CameraPros:
Cons:
- Impressive 100 meter maximum depth
- Shoot 4k video and 12mp stills!
- State of the art tracking follows your subject!
- Includes 100 meter tether and high-quality waterproof carrying case
- 130 degree wide angle lens
- Up to 7 hours of battery life
- Built-in, dual LED lighting
- Fairly expensive option
- Can live stream in 1080p, but not 4k
- Operation includes a bit of a leanring curve - to be expected with higher quality drones
The BW Space Underwater Drone by Youcan Robot is a seriously advanced submersible drone option with some impressive deep-water capabilities.
This unit can dive up to an impressive 300 feet and includes a tether of equal length! There is furthermore a 128G built-in storage capacity for the 4K compatible camera to store content!
For those more advanced drone pilots and those seeking an underwater drone for professional rather than recreational use, this is definitely a solid choice.
Dual LED lighting (you’ll need it at 300 feet!), a 130-degree wide angle lens and seven-hour battery life all add up to create a seriously capable underwater recording device. The BW Space Drone is even built with state of the art tracking software in order to follow the subject you’re recording. It’s features like these along with the automatic direction correction that makes the pro-difference when it comes to overall video quality.
There is an included, nice quality carry bag for storing and transporting this drone that can be utilized as a backpack, or rolled. Youcan Robot also includes a controller with this unit so you’re not forced to use your smartphone as a monitor/controller if you don’t want to be.
Yes, this option is a bit on the pricey end of underwater drones, but considering its borderline astounding capabilities and top quality included accessories, it’s still a killer value!
-
4. Trident Underwater DronePrice: $1,695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 meter max depth!
- Sleek aesthetic and tough build
- Underwater-optimized full 1080p HD camera
- Compact and portable enough to fit in a backpack or on board a flight!
- Bundle package available with added accessories
- Reasonable price point
- Tether is only 25 meters (unless you purchase the bundle with a 100 meter tether)
- Direct streaming not compatible with I-phone
- Does not shoot in 4k
The Trident Underwater Drone is another professional status option that features some downright impressive stats when it comes to maximum depth, top speed, and toughness!
This drone can dive down to 300 feet and moves at a breakneck speed of two meters per second. It’s furthermore designed to be exceptionally rugged from the main body housing down to the scratch-resistant sapphire lens, allowing you a far more carefree piloting experience.
It’s quite portable and lightweight at just 16 inches long and 7.5 pounds, even able to be carried on board an airplane! For those videographers looking for a high-quality underwater drone that’s easily traveled with, this is a great option.
Motion stabilizing, airplane inspired controls ensure you capture quality footage while the LED dual headlights effectively illuminate the depths once you really get down there.
You would think for the cost that this option would record in 4K, but it only shoots footage up to 1080p. Good news is, Trident has built this underwater drone to be open source so you can at least incorporate custom sensors or modules as add-ons.
This bad boy furthermore creates its own WIFI network in order to communicate with your operating device s the only time you need internet is to upload your video or to update software!
If you spring for the bundle package, you get a hard case, a 100-meter long tether (as opposes to the standard 25-meter tether) as well as an android compatible controller. I find the bundle package to be wildly overpriced considering it’s just a few add-ons, especially if you’re not an android user. The 100-meter long tether is really the only thing you’ll really miss if you choose to go with the base package.
In summary, this is a great underwater drone option for professionals and amateurs alike that’s capable of reaching and recording in some impressive water depth!
-
5. ROBOSEA BIKI, Submersible Underwater Drone with 4K HD CameraPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shoots in 4k!
- Maximum depth of 196 feet
- Simple, user friendly operation
- Can use the romote control while in the water, so you can record yourself!
- 32Gs of internal memory
- Highly portable at just 2.6 pounds
- Built in GPS and route customization
- Built in lighting
- Reasonable price point
- Fish-tail propulsion is not as precise as a multi-propellor system and won't fare well in current or wave action
- Is not live-stream compatible (have to wait for the drone to surface to view footage)
- Some may not like the fish aesthetic
Here’s a budget option of underwater drone for recreational use that features less advanced controls and propulsion, yet still holds its own when it comes to quality.
The ROBOSEA BIKI is an easy to operate underwater drone option that makes for a great entry-level choice. Although its controls and overall operation are designed to be user-friendly, this little underwater drone none the less has some impressive capabilities.
The BIKI can dive up to 196 feet, is equipped with a 4K camera and lighting, and even features built-in GPS and route customization. This may look like a kids toy, but it’s, in fact, quite the advanced little drone.
The ROBOSEA BIKI is just 2.6 pounds, so it’s SUPER portable. The lower weight coupled with the fish-tail rather than propellor propulsion, however, makes this drone less capable in current and wave action. This is not a good option for water conditions that are anything more than calm. That being said, this drone does feature automated obstacle avoidance and balance.
The BIKI is unfortunately not able to live stream to your device unless it’s on the surface despite it’s higher quality camera. The batteries and 32G internal storage are furthermore not removable, so you get what you get!
Oddly enough, you cannot use the remote control while the BIKI is diving unless the remote is underwater as well. This is a bit of a perplexing feature considering the whole point of a drone is remote operation, but depending on your needs this may or may not be an issue.
All in all, this is an excellent value option that can hang in there with some of the pro-level underwater drones depending on the operating context and water conditions. Carefully consider your needs before pulling the trigger on the BIKI, it still might be more than you need despite its shortcomings!
-
6. Aquarobotman Nemo Underwater Drone with 4K UHD Camera and LED Fill LightPrice: $1,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum depth of 328 feet (with tether of the same length)
- Built-in 1000 lumen LED fill lights
- Professional grade wifi live-streaming video (up to 4k)
- Additional 3-hour C-hyper helix rechargeable power batteries can be purchased and switched out for long days of shooting
- Virtual reality mode can be supported using VR glasses headsets (not included)
- Great quality storage backpack included
- Expensive option
- Some might not like the yellow aesthetic depending on the intended application of the drone
- There's a bit of a learning curve with this option if you have minimal drone piloting experience
The Aquarobotman Nemo Underwater Drone is without a doubt one of the top quality, professional level drones on the market perfect for essentially any application!
This impressive piece of technology can dive down to 328 feet and includes a tether of the same length. The camera shoots in 4K and can live stream video to your operating device. This underwater drone is also compatible with VR (virtual reality) goggles for a full-immersion, first-person piloting experience (goggles not included).
Perhaps the best feature of this high-end option depending on your underwater aspirations is the 1000 lumen LED fill lights! This drone really lights up its surroundings, and with a maximum depth this outrageous (328 feet) you’ll need all the illumination you can get!
The Nemo Underwater Drone will last for up to three hours on one charge, and the C-hyper helix rechargeable power batteries can be purchased and switched out on the water for those long days of shooting. This drone also moves at an impressive two meters per second, so you can really cover a lot of water on one charge!
Aquarobotman even includes a 64G SD card with this purchase, as well as an awesome quality carry bag for the drone and included charging accessories. There is furthermore a one-year limited warranty so you can buy in confidence!
Long run times, impressive range, excellent image quality and precise controls – for the already accomplished underwater drone enthusiast and aspiring pro-level submersible navigator, this is without a doubt one of the best available options on the market!
-
7. Geneinno Poseidon I Underwater DronePros:
Cons:
- Maximum depth of 328 feet (tether included)
- Live video feed compatible (1080p)
- Durable design can take a beating
- Highly compact and portable design
- Geneinno app for IOS or Android is easy to operate!
- Built-in posture sensor and self-balance control system
- Impressive 5 hour runtime!
- Carry case included
- Fairly expensive option
- Can not shoot in 4k
- Does not include a remote (requires an app)
The Geneinno Poseidon I Underwater Drone might be the option you’re seeking if you need a submersible capable of ridiculously deep dives of longer durations.
This impressive underwater drone can dive just short of 350 feet and has a five-hour runtime. This unit is fast, powerful and durable against corrosion and impact. Utilizing the Geneinno app for IOS or Android is a piece of cake, and the Poseidon is furthermore live-feed compatible.
The only real downfall of this underwater drone is that it lacks a 4K camera. The Poseidon can shoot in sharp 1080p with its 120-degree wide angle lens. Image quality is absolutely adequate, but considering the otherwise amazing stats of this submersible drone, it’s a shame it’s not a 4K unit!
The powerhouse LED lighting (1000 lumens total) ensures you have a clear line of sight when exploring deeper depths, and a built-in posture sensor and self-balance control system assists you when navigating gets tricky for whatever reason! This submersible can move at a speedy two meters per second, so you can really explore quite a bit of water on one dive!
We recommend the purchase option with the 328-foot long tether if you’re interested in the Poseidon – it doubles your range at only a bit of an added cost.
Geneinno also includes a sweet little carry case with this drone option so you’re ready to rock and roll right out of the packaging! A one-year limited warranty is furthermore included with this purchase so you can buy in confidence!
