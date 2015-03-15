Michigan State vs. Georgia: Date, Time, Channel & Line

After making it to the Elite Eight last March, Michigan State came in with a No. 18 preseason ranking, but have had a roller-coaster year since. The Spartans are 21-10 (12-6), but when you breakdown their 10 losses, most have come to ranked opponents, four were in overtime and all but two were by a deficit of seven points or less.

And even with the ups and downs, Michigan State still stamped their ticket to the dance when they were chosen by the selection committee. MSU will face-off against Georgia in the round of 64.

Georgia is coming off a season that ended with a 20-14 overall record, 12-6 in the SEC and a third round dismissal by Louisiana Tech in the NIT, Georgia has a different perspective this season. The Bulldogs are 20-10 overall, 11-7 in the conference and gave Kentucky, who has a flawless record, a run for their money on March 3. The Bulldogs fell 72-64 to the Wildcats, but not only led down the stretch, but were also tied with the top team in the nation with just under three minutes remaining.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Georgia

What:

NCAA Tournament Second Round

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bracket Region:

East

Time:

12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Michigan State

Record: 21-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten

Coach: Tom Izzo, 20th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.9

Scoring Leaders: Travis Trice, 14.8 ppg, Denzel Valentine, 14.5 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Branden Dawson, 9.3 rpg

Assists Leader: Travis Trice, 5.4 apg

Scouting Georgia

Record: 20-10 overall, 11-7 SEC

Coach: Mark Fox, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.4

Scoring Leaders: Marcus Thornton, 12.2, Kenny Gaines, 11.7

Rebounding Leader: Marcus Thornton, 7.0

Assists Leader: Charles Mann, 3.7