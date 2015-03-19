NCAA Tournament Scores & Schedule for March 19

And let the upsets begin as the underdogs test the bracketology skills of fans nationwide.

March Madness play finally kicked off with the First Four games. And the field of 68 is already starting to dwindle as Tuesday, March 17 saw Manhattan College and BYU going home and Hampton University and Ole Miss advancing to the round of 64.

And Wednesday saw two more teams bite the dust as Robert Morris topped North Florida, 81-77, in Game 1. And Dayton followed suit when the Flyers nudge out Boise State, 56-55, to move to the round of 64.

And now comes the busiest two days in sports – the NCAA March Madness round of 64. It’s 32 games in less than 48 hours and when it’s all over, there will be just 32 teams remaining in the hunt for that coveted national title.

We’ll be updating the scores and schedule throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s a full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Completed March Madness Games

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

Thursday, March 19

Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern

Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65

Game: Iowa State vs. UAB

Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State

Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern

Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72

Game: Butler vs. Texas

Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48

Game: SMU vs. UCLA

Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59

Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57

Game: VCU vs. Ohio State

Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72

Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette

Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52

Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue

Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65

Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard

Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65

Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50

Game: N.C. State vs. LSU

Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65

Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton

Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56

Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford

Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53

Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington

Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74

Upcoming March Madness Schedule

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

Friday, March 20

Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Virginia vs. Belmont

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Iowa vs. Davidson

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State

Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana