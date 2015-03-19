NCAA Tournament Scores & Schedule for March 19

And let the upsets begin as the underdogs test the bracketology skills of fans nationwide.
March Madness play finally kicked off with the First Four games. And the field of 68 is already starting to dwindle as Tuesday, March 17 saw Manhattan College and BYU going home and Hampton University and Ole Miss advancing to the round of 64.
And Wednesday saw two more teams bite the dust as Robert Morris topped North Florida, 81-77, in Game 1. And Dayton followed suit when the Flyers nudge out Boise State, 56-55, to move to the round of 64.
And now comes the busiest two days in sports – the NCAA March Madness round of 64. It’s 32 games in less than 48 hours and when it’s all over, there will be just 32 teams remaining in the hunt for that coveted national title.
We’ll be updating the scores and schedule throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s a full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Completed March Madness Games
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Thursday, March 19
Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern
Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65
Game: Iowa State vs. UAB
Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59
Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State
Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56
Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern
Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72
Game: Butler vs. Texas
Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48
Game: SMU vs. UCLA
Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59
Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57
Game: VCU vs. Ohio State
Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72
Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette
Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52
Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue
Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65
Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard
Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65
Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin
Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50
Game: N.C. State vs. LSU
Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65
Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton
Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56
Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford
Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53
Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington
Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74
Upcoming March Madness Schedule
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Friday, March 20
Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Virginia vs. Belmont
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Iowa vs. Davidson
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State
Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana