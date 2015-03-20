NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Field After Day 1

Merry Madness! They don’t call it March Madness for nothing – and Madness is exactly what it was. Sixteen teams punched their tickets through to the round of 32, while the other 16 saw their hopes and dreams of raising that national championship die with the sound of the final buzzer.

The madness came in the form of upsets – two of them were the No. 14 seed over the No. 3 seed as Georgia State topped Baylor in the West region and UAB knocked off Iowa State in the South bracket.

And NCAA Tournament history was made today, March 19, as well. The majority of the games came down to the wire, in fact, there were five games decided by just 1 point, which is the most ever in a single day in the tournament. Those games included Cincinnati over Purdue, 66-65, UAB over Iowa State, 60-59, UCLA over SMU, 60-59, and NC State over LSU, 66-65.

What’s even crazier is it’s just Day 1 and there’s plenty more games to be had.

Keep up with the latest bracket throughout the tournament as we’ll be updating as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket

Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.

Completed March Madness Games

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

Thursday, March 19

Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern

Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65

Game: Iowa State vs. UAB

Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State

Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern

Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72

Game: Butler vs. Texas

Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48

Game: SMU vs. UCLA

Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59

Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss

Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57

Game: VCU vs. Ohio State

Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72

Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette

Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52

Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue

Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65

Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard

Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65

Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50

Game: N.C. State vs. LSU

Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65

Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton

Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56

Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford

Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53

Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington

Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74

Upcoming March Madness Schedule

Friday, March 20

Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Virginia vs. Belmont

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Iowa vs. Davidson

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Final Score:

Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Final Score:

Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State

Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Final Score:

Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Final Score:

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday. And once those winners are determined, we will be updating this section with a schedule of those upcoming games.

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.

Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.