NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Field After Day 1

Merry Madness! They don’t call it March Madness for nothing – and Madness is exactly what it was. Sixteen teams punched their tickets through to the round of 32, while the other 16 saw their hopes and dreams of raising that national championship die with the sound of the final buzzer.
The madness came in the form of upsets – two of them were the No. 14 seed over the No. 3 seed as Georgia State topped Baylor in the West region and UAB knocked off Iowa State in the South bracket.
And NCAA Tournament history was made today, March 19, as well. The majority of the games came down to the wire, in fact, there were five games decided by just 1 point, which is the most ever in a single day in the tournament. Those games included Cincinnati over Purdue, 66-65, UAB over Iowa State, 60-59, UCLA over SMU, 60-59, and NC State over LSU, 66-65.
What’s even crazier is it’s just Day 1 and there’s plenty more games to be had.
Keep up with the latest bracket throughout the tournament as we’ll be updating as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket
Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.
Completed March Madness Games
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Thursday, March 19
Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern
Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65
Game: Iowa State vs. UAB
Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59
Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State
Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56
Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern
Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72
Game: Butler vs. Texas
Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48
Game: SMU vs. UCLA
Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59
Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57
Game: VCU vs. Ohio State
Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72
Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette
Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52
Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue
Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65
Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard
Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65
Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin
Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50
Game: N.C. State vs. LSU
Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65
Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton
Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56
Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford
Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53
Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington
Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74
Upcoming March Madness Schedule
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Friday, March 20
Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Virginia vs. Belmont
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Iowa vs. Davidson
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Final Score:
Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State
Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday. And once those winners are determined, we will be updating this section with a schedule of those upcoming games.
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.
Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.