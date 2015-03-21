NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Field After Day 3

In what is arguably the two most unpredictable days in sports, the “madness” in March Madness held up to the hype. In Day 1 it came in the form of upsets – two of them were the No. 14 seed over the No. 3 seed as Georgia State topped Baylor in the West region and UAB knocked off Iowa State in the South bracket – and close games. In fact, NCAA Tournament history was made Thursday, March 19 as five games were decided by just 1 point, which is the most ever in a single day in the tournament.
Day 2 almost made history – but like last year’s NCAA Tournament, No. 11 Dayton was the spoiler. It could’ve been the first time in history that all upper seeds beat the lowers in a single tournament day, but the Flyers said “not this year” as they beat No. Providence in the Friday, March 20 nightcap game.
And today, March 21, kicks off Day 1 of the round of 32. Let the games begin!
Keep up with the latest bracket throughout the tournament as we’ll be updating as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket
Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.
Completed March Madness Games
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Final Score: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Final Score: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Final Score: Dayton 56, Boise State 55
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
Thursday, March 19
Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern
Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65
Game: Iowa State vs. UAB
Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59
Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State
Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56
Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern
Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72
Game: Butler vs. Texas
Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48
Game: SMU vs. UCLA
Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59
Game: Xavier vs. Ole Miss
Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57
Game: VCU vs. Ohio State
Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72
Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette
Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52
Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue
Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65
Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard
Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65
Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin
Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50
Game: N.C. State vs. LSU
Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65
Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton
Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56
Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford
Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53
Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington
Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74
Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State
Final Score: Kansas 75, New Mexico State 56
Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia
Final Score: Michigan State 70, Georgia 63
Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
Final Score: Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54
Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo
Final Score: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 62
Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana
Final Score: Wichita State 81, Indiana 76
Game: Virginia vs. Belmont
Final Score: Virginia 79, Belmont 67
Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine
Final Score: Louisville 57, UC Irvine 55
Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso
Final Score: Maryland 65, Valparaiso 62
Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Final Score: Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73
Game: Duke vs. Robert Morris
Final Score: Duke 85, Robert Morris 56
Game: Iowa vs. Davidson
Final Score: Iowa 83, Davidson 52
Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany
Final Score: Oklahoma 69, Albany 60
Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina
Final Score: Wisconsin 86, Coastal Carolina 72
Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s
Final Score: San Diego State 76, St. John’s 64
Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State
Final Score: Gonzaga 86, North Dakota State 76
Game: Providence vs. Dayton
Final Score: Dayton 66, Providence 53
Game: UCLA vs. UAB
Final Score: UCLA 92, UAB 75
Game: Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
Final Score: Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51
Game: Arizona vs. Ohio State
Final Score: Arizona 73, Ohio State 58
Game: Xavier vs. Georgia State
Final Score: Xavier 75, Georgia State 67
Game: Villanova vs. NC State
Final Score: NC State 71, Villanova 68
Game: Georgetown vs. Utah
Final Score: Utah 75, Georgetown 64
Game: North Carolina vs. Arkansas
Final Score: North Carolina 87, Arkansas 78
Game: Notre Dame vs. Butler
Final Score: Notre Dame 67, Butler 64 OT
Upcoming March Madness Schedule
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
The third round is the called the Round of 32.
Sunday, March 22
Game: Virginia vs. Michigan State
Time & Channel: 12:10 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Duke vs. San Diego State
Time & Channel: 2:40 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Final Score:
Game: Kansas vs. Wichita State
Time & Channel: 5:15 p.m. Eastern, CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: Oklahoma vs. Dayton
Time & Channel: 6:10 p.m. Eastern, TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Gonzaga vs. Iowa
Time & Channel: 7:10 p.m. Eastern, TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Game: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Time & Channel: 7:45 p.m. Eastern, truTV
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Lewis Johnson
Final Score:
Game: Maryland vs. West Virginia
Time & Channel: 8:40 p.m. Eastern, TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Final Score:
Game: Louisville vs. Northern Iowa
Time & Channel: 9:40 p.m. Eastern, TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Final Score:
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.
Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook