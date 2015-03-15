Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Utah will face Stephen F. Austin in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Basics
Who:
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
Where:
UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)
When:
Thursday, March 19
Time:
7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
truTV
Line:
Utah is a 6-point favorite, according to OddsShark.
Scouting Utah
The Utah Utes are headed to the NCAA Tournament despite a 67-64 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semi-finals. The finished the season 24-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference.
This is their first time in the Tournament since 2009, where they lost to Arizona, 84-71, in the first round.
Record: 24-7 overall, 13-5 Pac 12
Coach: Larry Krystkowiak (4th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 72.4
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.6
Scoring Leader: Delon Wright (14.8 PPG)
Rebounding Leader: Jakob Poeltl (6.8 RPG)
Assists Leader: Delon Wright (5.3 APG)
Scouting Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin has made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history after 83-70 win over Sam Houston in the Southland championship game.
Their first Tournament win came last season, when they defeated Virginia Commonwealth, 77-75, in the second round. They lost in the third round, 77-60, to UCLA.
Record: 29-4 overall, 17-1 Southland
Coach: Brad Underwood, 2nd year
Offensive Points Per Game: 79.3
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6
Scoring Leader: Thomas Walkup (15.4 PPG)
Rebounding Leader: Thomas Walkup (6.3 RPG)
Assists Leader: Trey Pinkney (4.0 APG)