Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Utah will face Stephen F. Austin in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

Where:

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

When:

Thursday, March 19

Time:

7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

Utah is a 6-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Utah

utah, utah utes, univerity of utah, utah basketball

(Getty)

The Utah Utes are headed to the NCAA Tournament despite a 67-64 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semi-finals. The finished the season 24-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference.

This is their first time in the Tournament since 2009, where they lost to Arizona, 84-71, in the first round.

Record: 24-7 overall, 13-5 Pac 12

Coach: Larry Krystkowiak (4th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.6

Scoring Leader: Delon Wright (14.8 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Jakob Poeltl (6.8 RPG)

Assists Leader: Delon Wright (5.3 APG)

Scouting Stephen F. Austin

stephen f austin, sfa, sfa basketball

(Getty)

Stephen F. Austin has made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history after 83-70 win over Sam Houston in the Southland championship game.

Their first Tournament win came last season, when they defeated Virginia Commonwealth, 77-75, in the second round. They lost in the third round, 77-60, to UCLA.

Record: 29-4 overall, 17-1 Southland

Coach: Brad Underwood, 2nd year

Offensive Points Per Game: 79.3

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6

Scoring Leader: Thomas Walkup (15.4 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Thomas Walkup (6.3 RPG)

Assists Leader: Trey Pinkney (4.0 APG)

1 Comment

Roger Maggio

Who did the research for the Utes in this article? What an absolute idiot. Utah did not play in the Pac 12 championship game nor is their coach Jay Wright. Isn’t he the Villanova coach?

