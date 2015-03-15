Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Utah will face Stephen F. Austin in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

Where:

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

When:

Thursday, March 19

Time:

7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

Utah is a 6-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Utah

The Utah Utes are headed to the NCAA Tournament despite a 67-64 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semi-finals. The finished the season 24-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference.

This is their first time in the Tournament since 2009, where they lost to Arizona, 84-71, in the first round.

Record: 24-7 overall, 13-5 Pac 12

Coach: Larry Krystkowiak (4th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.6

Scoring Leader: Delon Wright (14.8 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Jakob Poeltl (6.8 RPG)

Assists Leader: Delon Wright (5.3 APG)

Scouting Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin has made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history after 83-70 win over Sam Houston in the Southland championship game.

Their first Tournament win came last season, when they defeated Virginia Commonwealth, 77-75, in the second round. They lost in the third round, 77-60, to UCLA.

Record: 29-4 overall, 17-1 Southland

Coach: Brad Underwood, 2nd year

Offensive Points Per Game: 79.3

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6

Scoring Leader: Thomas Walkup (15.4 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Thomas Walkup (6.3 RPG)

Assists Leader: Trey Pinkney (4.0 APG)