How to Watch Iowa vs. Davidson Live Stream Online

Well the first half of the round of 32 have punched their tickets after winning their opening round game on Thursday, March 19. The other 16 have yet to be determined, but will start filing in as the round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament continues Friday, March 20 in various arenas across the nation. There’s been plenty of upsets so far and there’s sure to be more on Day 2. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the South bracket is No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Davidson.

Although Iowa was a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten for most of the season, the Hawkeyes still managed to finish 21-11 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes scored a ticket to the Big Dance by getting a selection committee bid and will face Davidson.

Davidson, on the other hand, won the Atlantic 10 regular season title with a A-10 conference record of 14-4. The Wildcats lost to VCU in the A-10 Tournament semifinal, but still managed to receive a selection committee bid.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski and Jaime Maggio.

The winner between Iowa and Davidson will move on to face the winner of the No.2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 North Dakota State game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Iowa vs. Davidson online and on mobile:

Watch Iowa-Davidson Online

Watch Iowa-Davidson on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.