How to Watch Kansas vs. New Mexico State Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the Midwest bracket is No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 New Mexico State.

Under the direction of 12th-year head coach Bill Self, Kansas finished out the regular season 26-8 overall, 13-5 in the Big 12 and runners-up behind Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

The Jayhawks will face-off against New Mexico State to open up their NCAA Tournament play.

As the team atop the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season, New Mexico State University was pegged as earning an automatic bid by winning the WAC Tournament. And that’s just what the Aggies did. NMSU is heading into March Madness posting a 23-10 overall record and 13-1 in the WAC to go along with their WAC championship trophy.

The game starts at 12:15 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Craig Sager.

The winner between Kansas and New Mexico State will move on to face the winner of the No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Kansas vs. New Mexico State online and on mobile:

Watch Kansas-New Mexico State Online

You can watch the game online for free on the NCAA site by clicking here.

Watch Kansas-New Mexico State on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.