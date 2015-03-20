How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the East bracket is No. 5 UNI vs. No. 12 Wyoming.

The University of Northern Iowa might have lost the Missouri Valley regular-season title to Wyoming, but the Panthers one-upped the regular season bragging rights for something more – the MVC Tournament Championship and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. This will be UNI’s first trip to March Madness since 2010 and enters play with a 30-3 (16-2) record.

The Panthers square off with Wyoming in the round of 64.

While Wyoming showed talent this season, the Cowboys weren’t pegged as a team who would be dancing this year. As the No. 4 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, Wyoming bypassed No. 5 Utah State, No. 1 Boise State and No. 2 San Diego State to claim the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys will be heading to the dance 25-9 overall, 11-7 in the MW and are ranked ninth in the nation for points allowed to an opponent with an average of 56.0 points.

The game starts at 1:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski and Jaime Maggio.

The winner between UNI and Wyoming will move on to face the winner of the No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 UC Irvine game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch UNI vs. Wyoming online and on mobile:

Watch UNI-Wyoming Online

You can watch the game online for free on the NCAA site by clicking here.

Watch UNI-Wyoming on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.